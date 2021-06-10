Pandemic Increases Drinking of Americans Over 50: Poll-Consumer Health News





Thursday, June 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) –COVID-19 Researchers say that during the worst of the pandemic, increased drinking among older Americans could jeopardize health. Claims to be behind the polls. “We are all toasting that the worst of the pandemic in the country is over,” said Anne Fernandez, a psychologist at the University of Michigan who specializes in alcohol research. With high COVID-19 infection rates nationwide, more than 2,000 adults between the ages of 50 and 80 were questioned in late January, when vaccination of the elderly was just beginning. Approximately 14% of respondents who drink alcohol say they have increased their drinking during the first 10 months of the pandemic. However, according to a national university survey on healthy aging, a minority of respondents said they drink as part of their daily lives to improve their mood, relax, and cope with boredom, stress, and pain. The percentage was much higher. One-third to one-half of adults say they have drunk more alcohol in the past year. Those who reported feeling lonely or lonely were also more likely to report increased drinking. Half of the respondents said they were drinking mainly for social reasons, and there was a growing tendency to say that drinking decreased in 2020, as socialization increased as the pandemic eased. , Suggesting that drinking may increase. Overall, 23% of respondents who drink alcohol say they drink at least three glasses at a time on a daily basis, and 10% say they drink marijuana or prescription drugs that can cause harmful interactions with alcohol while drinking. He states that he is using other drugs. Routine drinking of alcoholic beverages more than three times a day and occasional heavy drinking are all considered signs of adult drinking problems. “Before the pandemic, heavy and risky drinking habits were increasing more rapidly in older people than in younger adults,” Fernandez said in a university news release. “Not all older people who have been drinking heavily in the past year have changed from risk-free drinking to high-risk drinking, but the overall level of drinking and the potential for interaction with other substances is I am very concerned, “she said. The body’s ability to process alcohol changes with age, explained Dr. Preeti Malani, head of polls and a trained geriatric infectious disease doctor in Michigan. The same amount of alcohol that older people have drank in the past can now have different effects, resulting in balance problems that can lead to falls and other injuries. Prolonged drinking can also accelerate age-related weakening of the immune system and memory. “20% of older men who say they drink three to four drinks on a regular drinking day are concerned, especially if they are drinking more than one drink at a time,” he said. Marani said. “27% of drinkers say they drank at least 6 glasses at least once in the past year. This is a dangerous” overeating “level of alcohol intake for all age groups, but age The risk increases as you stack. “Marani added. For more information National Institute on Aging Aging and alcohol.. Source: University of Michigan, News Release, June 9, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos