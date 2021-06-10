Europe is open to travel.However, tourists must comply with national COVID-19 rules-nationwide

Europe has opened its doors to Americans, Canadians and other visitors more than a year later. COVID restrictionsHope to bring tourists and their money back to the continental trattorias, landscapes and cultural treasures. However, travelers need patience to understand who is allowed to enter which country, how, when and how.

For the first time since March 2020, when European Union doors are reopened one by one towards the outside world, tourists will discover patchwork of the system instead of a single borderless leisure zone. .. Pandemic. And after Brexit, Britain is on a completely unique path.

On the other hand, the welcoming mood is not always in line with each other. For example, the border with the United States remains largely closed to non-US people.

Here, let’s take a look at some of the current immigration rules for some of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations. One caveat: These are government-created regulations, but travelers can run into hiccups as airlines and railroad authorities try to understand them.

If you are vaccinated, come to France. However, only if you have one of the four EU-approved vaccines (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson). This works for Americans as long as they can provide official evidence of vaccination, but it does not apply to large parts of the world such as China and Russia where other vaccines are used.

The French border was officially reopened on Wednesday. Vaccinated visitors from outside Europe and some “green” countries will continue to be required to have a negative PCR test within 72 hours or a negative antigen test within 48 hours. Unvaccinated children can enter with vaccinated adults, but must show a negative test result from the age of 11.

Tourists are banned from 16 countries wrestling with the virus surge and anxious variants on the Red List, including India, South Africa and Brazil.

Visitors who have not been vaccinated from “Orange List” countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, may not come for tourism purposes only for specific urgent reasons.

The second largest number of foreign tourists to Italy, Americans, have been welcomed since mid-May. However, unless they arrive on a so-called “COVID-tested flight”, they must be quarantined for 10 days upon arrival. there is. This means that passengers must be inspected before and after the flight and, if necessary, complete their whereabouts documents to facilitate contact tracking.

“COVID-tested” flights from the United States began in December and have also operated from Canada, Japan and the United Arab Emirates since May.

Italy began permitting tourists from the United Kingdom and Israel last month. That is, there is no need for an “essential” reason to visit, and no need for self-isolation. Until arrival.

The same rules apply to travelers from EU countries and to travelers on “COVID-tested” flights from the United States, Canada, Japan and the United Arab Emirates.

Tourism-dependent Greece began opening its doors to American travelers in April and is now allowed to visit China, the United Kingdom and 20 other countries for unnecessary travel. ..

Everyone must submit a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test and fill out a passenger locator form for planning in Greece. This directive expires on June 14, but may be extended.

Athens has long sought a common EU approach, but did not wait for it to happen. On June 1, Greece, Germany, and five other block members introduced a COVID certification system for travelers weeks before the July 1 deployment of the program across blocks in 27 countries. Did.

Spain began its summer tourism season on Monday, welcoming vaccinated visitors from the United States and most countries, as well as European visitors who can prove uninfected.

Americans and most other non-Europeans require an official vaccination certificate from health authorities. Spain has four EU-approved vaccines and two World Health Organization-approved Chinese vaccines for those who have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks before their trip. I’ll accept it.

Entry from Brazil, South Africa and India is currently banned due to high infection rates, and unvaccinated Americans and many other non-EU nationals now come to Spain for tourism purposes. I can not do it.

However, there are exceptions to countries that are considered low risk, such as citizens from the United Kingdom, who can enter the country without any health documents. EU citizens are required to submit a certificate of vaccination, a certificate of recent recovery from COVID-19, or an antigen-negative or PCR test received within 48 hours of arrival.

Currently, there are few, if any, American tourists in the UK. The United Kingdom has a traffic light system for assessing countries by risk, and the United States, along with most European countries, is on the “amber” list. This means that everyone who arrives must be quarantined at home or where they are staying for 10 days.

UK and US airlines and airport operators are promoting travel corridors to resume tourism, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with President Joe Biden at the G7 Summit in the UK this week. , Will raise this issue.

In the meantime, those traveling between the United Kingdom and Continental Europe should note the following: United Kingdom.

The EU in 27 countries does not have a unified COVID tourism or border policy, but has been working on a joint digital travel certificate for people who have been vaccinated, tested, or recently recovered from the virus for several months. .. EU lawmakers approved the plan on Wednesday.

A free certificate that includes a QR code with advanced security features allows people to travel between European countries on arrival without quarantine or additional coronavirus testing.

Several EU countries have already begun using this system, including Spain, Germany, Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark and Poland. The rest will be available from July 1st.

It is primarily intended for EU citizens, but Americans and others can also obtain a certificate. Also, the lack of an official US vaccination certificate system can complicate matters.

