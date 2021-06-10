No serious side effects of coronavirus vaccine among intestinal patients, studies found





The study also states that the weakened immune system may have shown less serious side effects in patients with the intestines. Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are not at increased risk of receiving the Moderna or Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. The findings were published in a study of the American Journal of Gastroenterology, Indian Express reported. This study was conducted to see if patients suffering from bowel disease had an increased risk after receiving the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. On the contrary, the study found that patients already treated with immunomodulatory therapy may have fewer side effects of the vaccine than the general population. Patients with enteropathy develop a condition in which the intestinal immune system overreacts, causing severe diarrhea and other digestive problems. What did the study find?

As part of the study, researchers at the Cedars Sinai Medical Center in the United States analyzed the side effects of 246 patients with enteropathy who were vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine. Researchers found that patients reported side effects similar to those experienced by the general population after vaccination. Side effects reported in patients who participated in the study included pain, fatigue, headache, dizziness, fever, There was chills and so on. Researchers have found that the symptoms last for only a few days and are inherently mild. A small proportion of bowel patients suffered serious side effects after vaccination, and only 2 out of 246 patients reported severe gastrointestinal symptoms. The study was conducted with concerns from intestinal patients that their intestinal condition worsened after receiving the coronavirus vaccine. Researchers concluded that the side effects reported in patients were short-lived, as experienced by the general population, and resolved on their own. He also revealed that he was receiving advanced treatment to suppress the body's immune system. The study also states that the weakened immune system may have shown less serious side effects in patients with the intestines.

