Health
5 symptoms to watch out for
Coronavirus infection affects the lungs and respiratory system, causing serious damage to organs and fatal health complications. But do you know that your brain is in great danger? Yes, according to leading neurologists, about 20-30% of Covid patients in the intensive care unit have some form of brain damage. I’m waiting. Experts have shown that, apart from the four major brain involvements in Covid, secondary infections associated with Covid also cause direct brain involvement.
MK Singh, a senior consultant neurologist at Continental Hospitals, told the media: This is becoming more and more common in Covid patients. “
Effects of COVID-19 on the brain
Covid’s brain symptoms can be broadly divided into four groups. There is a vascular category in which there is coagulation in the arterial or venous system, which causes cerebral infarction or venous bleeding.
The second category is the direct infection of the Covid virus into the brain, usually manifested as “brain fog” or encephalopathy, and the patient becomes too sleepy to wake up. According to experts, this persists even after Covid leaves, lasting weeks to months.
The third aspect of brain involvement in Covid is due to the hyperinflammatory response. “In these cases, acute demyelinating encephalomyelitis occurs frequently. The white and gray matter of the brain swells, causing very serious damage to the brain. It can affect parts of the brain, or it can affect the entire brain, “said MK Singh.
Neurological symptoms occur in 50% of hospitalized patients
Secondary infections associated with Covid also cause direct brain damage.Mucus from the nose to the brain, or from the ears to the brain, and sometimes Blood vessels, Reach the brain and cause a lot of brain damage. Other secondary infections of the brain are also receiving increasing attention in consideration of immunosuppression due to the new coronavirus infection and immunosuppression due to medication. According to experts, about half of hospitalized patients with the new coronavirus have neurological symptoms.
COVID-19 and Brain: 5 Symptomatology Things to Watch Out For
When the coronavirus enters the body, it affects not only the lungs but also organs such as the brain. Some of the common neurological symptoms that you may experience after your brain is infected with the coronavirus are:
- muscle pain
- Headache of unknown cause
- Encephalopathy
- Extreme dizziness
- Dysgeusia (changes in taste) or dysosmia (loss of sensation)
Apart from the above symptoms, stroke, movement disorders, movement disorders and sensory disorders, ataxia, and seizures can also occur.
COVID-19 and patient stroke
Stroke is associated with Covid-19 in approximately 1-3% of hospitalized patients and is more common in more severe Covid patients. “Several stroke subtypes can occur, including ischemic stroke, intracranial hemorrhage, and cerebrovascular sinus thrombosis. stroke It may vary depending on the severity of Covid-19. The risk for mildly ill patients is less than 1%, but the risk for patients receiving intensive care can be as high as 6%, “says Changala. Strokes associated with Covid-19 can be more severe than strokes without Covid-19. Strokes most often occur 1 to 3 weeks after the onset of Covid-19 symptoms.
Autoimmune meningoencephalitis in patients with coronavirus
Patients with Covid-19 have both viral meningoencephalitis and overt autoimmune meningoencephalitis.Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM) and acute hemorrhagic necrosis Case reports of encephalopathy were seen. Symptoms include the following:
- Altered state of consciousness
- Seizures
- Weakness on one side of the body or weakness on all limbs, depending on the area of the brain involved.
- Abnormal movement of limbs
- Unbalance while walking
- Dysphagia, etc.
According to Dr. Suma Kandukuri, a consultant neurologist at SLG Hospitals, severe Covid-19 exhibits a variety of neurological symptoms, including changes in mental status and other acute cerebrovascular diseases. “The most common cause of mental status changes is the disruption of metabolic profiles in severe Covid-19 infections. This non-specific confusion is usually found in Covid inpatients in older patients. More and more reported, “she said.
These patients share a common risk factor for in-hospital delirium and may not be recognized in the setting of serious illness. “In rare cases, patients may be diagnosed with encephalitis, a virus that directly invades the gray matter of the brain, but the extent and frequency of direct viral involvement in the nervous system is a therapeutic approach. It has a wide range of effects on predictions. About the long-term effects of the disease. The proportion of patients with neurological symptoms is lower than other patients. Respiratory disease, “She added.
(With input from IANS)
Published: June 10, 2021 12:39 pm
