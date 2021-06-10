Study: Some smokers quit smoking early in the COVID-19 pandemic, while others smoke more





A new study shows that the pandemic of the new coronavirus has various effects on American smokers. Some people smoke more to deal with the crisis, while others quit and reduce smoking. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Infection risk. “Even before the pandemic, smoking was the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. COVID-19 gave smokers another good reason to quit smoking,” said study author Nancy Rigotti. The doctor says. She is the director of the Tobacco Research and Treatment Center at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. From May to July 2020, researchers surveyed 694 current and former daily smokers with an average age of 53 years who were hospitalized prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and previously participated in smoking cessation clinical trials. did. Sixty-eight percent of participants believed that smoking increased their risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and developing more serious cases. The higher the risk of perceived COVID-19, the greater the interest in smoking cessation. During the pandemic, 32% of respondents increased smoking, 37% reduced smoking, and 31% remained unchanged. More smokers tended to report more stress. In this survey, 11% of participants who smoked in January 2020 before the pandemic stopped smoking by the time they participated in the survey-on average 6 months later-while 28% of former smokers smoked again. Started. A study published this week in the Journal of General Internal Medicine found that the higher the cognitive risk of COVID-19, the more likely it is to quit smoking and the lower the risk of recurrence. “Physicians, healthcare systems and public health agencies have the opportunity to educate smokers about their special vulnerabilities to COVID-19 and use this time to quit smoking permanently,” Rigotti said in a hospital news release. I added. Research co-leader Dr. Hillary Tindle is the founding director of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center for Tobacco, Addiction and Lifestyle in Nashville, Tennessee. Available in all states of the United States. A non-smoking line that offers free counseling and medication to stop smoking. For more information The American Cancer Society offers advice on how to: Quit smoking.. Copyright © 2021 Health Day. all rights reserved.



