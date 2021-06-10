Patients receiving advanced treatment report fewer side effects than the general population –ScienceDaily





Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) do not have an increased risk of side effects from the Pfizer or Modana COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent Cedars Sinai study published online and to be printed in the next issue. It seems. American Journal of GastroenterologyIn fact, people who are treated with advanced immunomodulatory therapy may be less frequent than the general population.

IBD, such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, is a chronic disease in which the intestinal immune system overreacts, causing chronic diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms. In a study published at the start of distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, 70% of IBD patients reported concerns about the side effects of the vaccine. “What we have learned is that if you have IBD, the side effects you are likely to experience after a vaccine are no different than the side effects you may experience with others.” At Cedars-Sinai Clinical study of inflammatory bowel disease. “If you are receiving advanced treatments such as biopharmacy, these side effects can be even mild, so don’t vaccinate for that reason. Evaluation of side effects after vaccination Patients with IBD and other immune-related disorders receiving biotherapy were excluded from the COVID-19 vaccine trial, so Melmed and fellow researchers are using the national COVID-used by Cedars researchers. 19 vaccine enrollments evaluated post-vaccination side effects in 246 adult IBD patients-Sinai. These patients, like those in the general population, had the most pain and swelling at the injection site, followed by fatigue, headache and dizziness, fever and chills, and gastrointestinal symptoms. Most side effects were mild and lasted only a few days. Few IBD patients have reported serious side effects. The most common are fatigue, fever and headaches. Of the 246 patients surveyed, only two reported severe gastrointestinal symptoms. Many IBD patients have expressed concern that vaccination may cause “redness” or worsening of the condition. Research is underway to determine whether post-vaccination gastrointestinal symptoms are due to redness or simply a response to the vaccine. However, Melmed emphasized that most of the reported gastrointestinal symptoms were short-lived and resolved spontaneously. Approximately 80% of the patients in the study received advanced therapies that targeted the body’s immune response, including various biological therapies and Janus kinase inhibitor therapies. Melmed said this inhibition of the immune system could explain the slightly smaller number of side effects reported by these patients. “Many of these adverse events can actually be caused by the immune system that responds to the vaccine,” Melmed said. “That is, if you are taking a drug that regulates part of your immune system, your response to the vaccine may not be very strong.” Patients with other types of immune-related disorders receiving these treatments may also have fewer side effects. “Because these drugs are widely used in dermatology, neurology, rheumatism and other disciplines, we believe our results are applicable to patients with other immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.” , Co-author of the study, and Translational Research of Cedars-Sinai’s Inflammatory Bowel Disease Genetics, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Immunobiology Institute and Chairs Joshua L. and Lisa Z. Greer. “We work with our oncology colleagues to understand the effects of vaccines on people being treated for cancer, and with our healthcare professional research partners, it’s an autoimmune disease.” Expansion of research Meanwhile, the current study of IBD patients has been extended for five years to help researchers determine if their immune system is modulated by IBD treatment and thus their protection from the COVID-19 vaccine is diminished. I have. “It is not yet known whether these vaccines will build lasting immunity to COVID-19 in patients with immune-mediated diseases,” said Susan Cheng, MD, co-author of the study and director of public health research. Said female chairman Erica J. Glazer. Cedars-Sinai Cardiovascular Health and Population Science. “Gathering this crucial information is the next step for our research team.” Funding: This study was supported by Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charity Trust, the Wijaya Foundation Institute for Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Immunobiology, National Institute of Diabetes, Gastroenterological and Kidney Disease Grants P01DK046763 and U01DK062413 It was. This study is partially funded by NCI U54-CA260591 through the Cedars Sinai Precision Health Initiative, the Erica J. Glazer Family Foundation, and the Serological Science Network. Financial Disclosure: Dermot McGovern and Gil Melmed are consultants to Pfizer Inc. related to IBD treatment. Melmed received research funding from Pfizer for unrelated researcher-led research. Cedars-Sinai Blog: What IBD Patients Should Know About COVID-19

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos