Want to lose weight?Jump rope exercise for beginners





Skipping rope may seem more like a childhood pastime than an effective training tool, but there’s a reason why there are so many skipping ropes hanging by weight racks in every gym. This activity helps to lose fat. Build muscle strength Improves athletic performance and agility. Skipping rope workouts are also a great way to train your abs, as skipping rope and jumping rope require the use of your core to maintain balance. With the option to perform both basic and more complex jumps, skipping rope is a fun, effective and rewarding workout for people of all fitness levels. It goes without saying that skipping rope is a very affordable exercise device that you can easily carry anywhere in your bag. Warm weather continues and it’s the perfect time to resume activity during breaks. This skipping rope surges your heart rate, burns calories, and Helps to lose weight If that is your goal, if it is done consistently. Each move must be performed for 60 seconds, for a total of 6 minutes. If you need a longer workout, repeat the second round of exercise. Relation If you are unfamiliar with skipping rope or get entangled when performing movements, perform a fictitious skipping rope instead of skipping rope. You can get great aerobic exercise without using it. If you feel that you have mastered the form of each technique, try jumping rope. Jump forward Forward jumping is the most basic movement of skipping rope, but it shouldn’t be overlooked! This is a great move to burn calories and it is important to learn the basics of skipping rope before moving on to difficult moves. Jump with both feet while swinging the rope forward. If this seems too easy, increase your pace. If you are having a hard time, slowly. One-legged jump This move, as the name implies, is performed exactly. For 60 seconds, bend your left knee and lift it off the ground, then jump rope with just your right foot. It is important not to put too much effort. Bend your knees and land lightly to avoid muscle tension. Pull in your core. After 60 seconds, jump with your left foot. Alternate jump This more challenging jump is based on the skills you learned in your previous movements and helps you burn calories to build muscle while improving coordination and agility. Swing the rope forward and jump with your right foot. When the rope comes back, swap your legs and jump with your left foot. Alternate left and right for 60 seconds. If this is too fast, you can jump twice with your right foot in one rope rotation and twice with your left foot in the next rotation. Skipping rope jack This is a more complex move to improve coordination. After completing the basic jump, add it to your skipping workout. When swinging the rope forward, jump with your feet aligned. While swinging the rope, open both legs only at the waist, like when doing a jumping jack. Land your feet in this wide stance and jump over the ropes. Then raise your legs again and jump over the rope in this narrow position. The jumping jack moves for 60 seconds, alternating between narrow and wide stances. Double under If you want to challenge yourself, double under is recommended. The goal when jumping is to make two turns of the rope under your feet before landing. This means that you need to increase the jump height to some extent to get the air time to swing the rope twice. Focus on the foam and squeeze the core to make your swing faster and more powerful.







