Gillibrand is driving increased funding for research into Lyme disease and tick disease. WIVT





Contributor: June 10, 2021 / 11:28 AM (EDT)

/ Has been updated: June 10, 2021 / 11:28 AM (EDT)

From Senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s office: Washington DC — Today, US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand spends $ 12 million on the Department of Defense’s Tick-borne Disease Research Program (TBDRP) and additional funding for tick-borne disease research at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). I asked for. In New York, ticks, Lyme disease, and other tick-borne diseases are overwhelmingly prevalent, with 92,577 Lyme diseases reported over the last two decades. Despite the large number of vector-borne diseases in New York and the United States, federal investment in research and prevention of these diseases remains low, spending only $ 191 per case of Lyme disease. .. “New York is a hotspot for Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases, and our community has been feeling the effects of these diseases for years.” Senator Gillibrand said.. “In New York, there have been 92,577 reports of Lyme disease over the last two decades. Vector-borne diseases are a growing public health crisis, funding research, surveillance, prevention, and response to epidemics. It is important to provide and combat the devastating and life-changing effects of these diseases. “ “When I became severe in 2010, I needed 10 doctors and multiple false-negative test results before I was diagnosed with Lyme disease and co-infected Babesiosis.” Said David Ross, a New York supporter and chairman of the Project Lime Executive Committee. “There is a large gap in understanding the pathology of these diseases and their treatment, and better diagnostic tests are in great need. I would like to thank Senator Gilibrand for taking the lead on this issue and consistently struggling to raise funding for the study of these diseases. “ Senator Gilibrand responds to the Department of Defense’s Tick-borne Disease Research Program (TBDRP) budget allocation to support innovative research that addresses the underlying problems and knowledge gaps associated with tick-borne disease. Requested $ 12 million.Additional funding for the implementation of Kay Hagan Tick Act To support early detection and diagnosis, improve treatment, raise awareness, and fund the Center of Excellence for Lyme disease and tick-borne disease, leading the scientific response to tick-borne disease Will help the state build a public health infrastructure for Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases. sick. It will also help HHS develop national strategies for vector-borne diseases, including tick-borne diseases, to coordinate efforts between various government agencies. Senator Gilibrand also promised that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will secure funding to expand underfunded programs in the field of prevention to identify and validate methods of prevention and control. I will. Lyme disease is a deer tick-borne bacterial infectious disease that is transmitted by being bitten by humans or animals.If left untreated, the bacteria will Borrelia burgdorferi It travels through the bloodstream and appears in the tissues of the body, sometimes causing mild or severe symptoms. Lyme disease begins as a rash where the tick bites and spreads to the nervous system, heart, and joints. Early diagnosis and antibiotic treatment are essential for recovery, and with the use of appropriate antibiotics in the early stages of Lyme disease, recovery is usually rapid. Untreated and undiagnosed Lyme disease can have debilitating effects on human health. Currently, there are at least 18 tick-borne infectious agents, with 20 conditions and 13 diseases resulting from tick bites. In the United States, the number of cases of Lyme disease reported 15 years ago has more than doubled to nearly 500,000, with an estimated $ 1.3 billion in direct medical costs annually. New York remains the number one target for tick-related diseases in the United States. For more information on New York Lyme disease cases reported by county, click here. Senator Gilibrand has long fought for federal funding for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of tick-borne diseases such as Lyme disease. For the past few years, Gilibrand’s tireless advocacy has been studying Lyme disease and tick-borne diseases in its annual government-funded package, including $ 16 million to the 2021 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) bipartisan package. Increased funding for. This funding will increase by $ 2 million from the previous year’s level. After securing Kay Hagan Tick Act The 2019 Government Financing Package continued the fight to secure an additional $ 5 million to help New York and other states fight tick-related illnesses. She previously secured a $ 2 billion increase in funding for the National Institutes of Health (NIH). It can be used to extend and further develop NIH-funded Lyme disease research already underway at State University of New York, such as Stony Brook University and Columbia University. At SUNY System, and Hunter College. The full text of Senator Gillibrand’s 2010 request for Pentagon funding is displayed. Here.. For more information on New York Lyme disease cases reported by county, click here.

