Holohan was awarded an honorary fellowship for a pandemic job





Ireland will be one of the countries with the highest intake of the Covid-19 vaccine in the world, the state’s chief medical officer said.

Dr. Tony Holohan paid tribute to the public’s efforts in the fight against the virus as he was awarded an honorary fellowship by the Royal College of Surgeons (RCSI) in Ireland to honor his leadership during the pandemic.

“The Irish people have responded effectively and consistently to our public health advice. When we asked, they were at home, wearing masks, washing their hands, and social distance. Was kept. “ It’s easy to forget that the vast majority of people have an amazing level of compliance since the beginning of this pandemic. “Only with such high adherence was it possible to control the level of infection and minimize the impact of the disease on public health.” “We are currently witnessing this with the highest vaccination coverage in the world, which is likely to be the highest in the world,” he added. Dr. Holohan said he was honored to receive this award and has received the award on behalf of all healthcare professionals who are at the forefront of the disease. “Many of us in public health have planned and prepared for critical public health emergencies, but every aspect of our lives has been affected and is the most important of modern life. I couldn’t have expected to face the basic assumptions in such a radical way. Life was tested to the limit, “he added. Healthcare workers are implementing “exemplary public services,” he said, admitting that the fears faced by the illness must have been brought about. Vaccination currently provides protection, but the reality of the service is one of the frustrations of sustained effort fatigue, non-Covid-related health problems, and growing challenges from the long-term effects of Covid. must be. RCSI Chairman Ronan O’Connell said Dr. Holohan’s contribution to medical care in Ireland was long before the pandemic, but it is his legacy. “Public health first, Dr. Holohan has been transparent from the beginning and has provided clear information that stimulates trust and cohesion among the vast majority of Irish people.”

