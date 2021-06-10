Health
Pay tribute to 2021 International NASH Day — Thank you for your liver!
Thursday, June 10th is 2021 International NASH Day (#Nash Day). Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a more serious form of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NAFLD) and is a type of hepatitis in itself.
Hepatitis simply means inflammation of the liver. Hepatitis has many forms and several causes, including viruses such as hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C, and the accumulation of fats and toxins due to overdose of alcohol. See Hep Mag for more information. Introduction of hepatitis And sections NAFLD / NASH,Precautions:
“NAFLD is caused by excess fat in the liver and causes inflammation of the organs. When NAFLD progresses and damages hepatocytes, the condition is called non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). NAFLD often develops asymptomatic and is rapidly becoming the most common liver disease in the United States. NASH is a serious condition that can progress. CirrhosisIt can lead to liver cancer and liver failure. “
International NASH Day Global Liver Research InstituteA joint effort of healthcare professionals to improve the health of the liver and improve the lives of people suffering from liver disease.
✅ Liver disease is serious.
✅ Liver disease is on the rise worldwide.
✅ Liver disease is not just caused by alcohol abuse.
✅ Liver disease can be prevented.
✅ Learn how to keep your liver happy and healthy: https://t.co/JS419eqwhv#Nash Day pic.twitter.com/ViIOOTpjOM
— Resoundant (@Resoundant) June 9, 2021
A search for #NASHday on social media will find many organizations and supporters posting information about the disease. Sample posts are included throughout this article.
Do you know #NAFLD What is the potentially serious liver disease that affects 1 in 4 people?
for #Nash Day In 2021, we will share ideas from experts around the world. ???? About the actions needed to address this challenge!@EASL News @EASLedu @JVLazarus @ mcolombo46 #LiverTwitter #NoNASH pic.twitter.com/N82MxbOMNr
— EASL International Liver Foundation (EILF) (@EASL_ilf) June 9, 2021
The theme of 2021 International NASH Day is “NASH Around the World”.visit International-NASH-Day.com For a toolkit that includes sample educational texts for sharing on social media, such as:
- Seven out of ten people with # type2diabetes in the United States also have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Find out more about the relationship between # T2D and #NAFLD.
- #Obesity is strongly associated with # NAFLD / NASH, but even people who are not fat can get NAFLD / # NASH. Talk to your doctor about risk factors and screening and treatment options. #Nash Day
- Estimated 25-30% of people worldwide ???? Currently suffering from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (#NAFLD), 2-6% are the most severe NAFLD, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (#NAFLD) I am suffering from #NASH). Researchers estimate that the prevalence of #NASH could increase by more than 50% by 2030. #NASHDay
- Children with #obesity are at greatest risk of developing pediatric #NAFLD and #NASH. Other factors such as type 2 diabetes, #insulin resistance, metabolic syndrome, and high cholesterol can also increase your child’s risk. #Nash Day
This website also offers additional materials on NAFLD and NASH that you can download and share in 16 languages. It also hosts a series of eight virtual discussion panels on the prevention and management of liver disease. The topics are:
- NASH as a global public health challenge
- NASH and liver cancer
- NASH and obesity
- Pediatric NASH
- NASH and diabetes
- Beyond Biopsy: Diagnostic Innovation
- NASH in lean individuals
- NASH: Conversations in the Black Community
Related news is Hep’s article “What is in the NAFLD and NASH treatment pipeline? ”It states that optimal treatment for fatty liver disease involves combining drugs with different mechanisms of action.
