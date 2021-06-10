Healthy Levels of Vitamin D May Promote Breast Cancer Outcomes





Arnie Mandel and Robert Plaid

Health Day Reporter Thursday, June 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) –Appropriate Level of Breast Cancer Patients Vitamin D — “Sunshine Vitamin” — At the time of diagnosis, new studies show good long-term results. Combined with the results of previous studies, the new findings are “continuous benefits for patients who maintain adequate levels. [of vitamin D] Beyond Breast cancer treatment“The lead author of the study, Son Yao, is a professor of oncology in the Cancer Prevention and Management Department of the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, NY.” The study also found that black women had the lowest vitamin D levels. Breast cancer diagnosisSaid Yao’s group. The findings were presented at a recent virtual annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. An oncologist unrelated to the study said the finding could provide women with a simple new way of fighting. breast cancer.. to be continued Vitamin D “is found in some foods and is made when sunlight hits human skin,” said Alice, a breast cancer researcher at the Katz Women’s Health Institute in Northwell Health, Westchester, NY.・ Dr. Police explained. “This may be an opportunity to make important interventions in the outcome of breast cancer in all women, especially blacks,” she said. The study enrolled approximately 4,000 patients who were tested for vitamin D levels and were followed up for nearly 10 years with a median. Patients were divided into three levels. Vitamin D deficiency (less than 20 nanograms per milliliter on blood test). Insufficient (20-29 ng / ml); or sufficient (30 ng / ml or more). This study was not designed to prove the cause and effect. However, compared to women who are deficient in nutrients, women who receive adequate levels of vitamin D are 27% less likely to die of any cause during a 10-year follow-up and breast cancer mortality rate. Was found to be 22% lower. In particular. The team also found that the association between vitamin D levels and breast cancer outcomes was similar regardless of the estrogen receptor (ER) status of the tumor. This association appeared to be somewhat stronger between patients who were underweight and those who were diagnosed with more advanced breast cancer.

to be continued “Our findings from this large follow-up observation cohort of breast cancer survivors maintain adequate vitamin D levels in breast cancer patients, especially black women and patients with more advanced stages. It provides the strongest evidence ever for, “said Yaoroswell Park in a news release. Dr. Paul Baron is the Chief of Breast Surgery and Director of the Breast Cancer Program at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. Although he was not involved in this new study, “this study is important because it shows that sufficient vitamin D levels are important to improve long-term survival in breast cancer patients.” It states. Police said the findings underscore the importance of sufficient vitamin D for women. The difference in outcomes between black and white breast cancer patients was “narrower at higher levels of vitamin D at diagnosis,” she pointed out. “This is an important step in leveling the field of activity for the disease. Let’s take in the sunlight! “ to be continued These findings were published at the Medical Society and should be considered tentative until published in a peer-reviewed journal. For more information The American Academy of Family Physics has more information. breast cancer.. Source: Alice Police, MD, Breast Cancer Researcher, Katz Institute for Women’s Health, Northwell Health, Westchester, NY. Paul L. Baron, MD, Chief of Breast Surgery, Director, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York City.Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, News Release, June 4, 2021

