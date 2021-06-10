Britain is on track to eradicate HIV infection by 2030





The annual number of new HIV infections among men who have sexual intercourse with men in the UK is likely to drop dramatically from 2,770 in 2013 to 854 in 2018, with HIV elimination by 2030. Is shown. MRC Biostatistics Unit, University of Cambridge and Public Health England, Lancet HIV.. Enhanced testing and early treatment strategies expanded between 2011 and 2015 to control HIV epidemics among men who have sex with men (MSMs) in the UK, with pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) starting in 2015 It was complemented. Researchers are investigating the impact of these interventions on the number of new infections, and the United Nations (UN) goal of controlling HIV and eradicating HIV infection by 2030 is within reach among MSMs in the United Kingdom. I investigated whether it was within the range. The complexity of this assessment is that no HIV infection has been observed. Regular surveillance collects data on new HIV diagnoses, but new diagnostic trends alone can be misleading. Researchers are new to estimate new HIV infections in adult MSM (aged 15+) for the 10 years from 2009 to 2018 Statistical model It used data on the diagnosis of HIV and AIDS, which was regularly collected through the UK’s national HIV and AIDS reporting system, and knowledge of the progression of HIV. Estimated trends in new infections have been extrapolated to understand the potential to achieve the UN eradication goal defined as less than one new infection per 10,000 MSMs per year by 2030. The peak number of new HIV infections in men who have sex with men in the United Kingdom is estimated to have occurred between 2012 and 2013, and then dropped sharply from 2,770 in 2013 to 1,740 in 2015, starting in 2016. It decreased steadily to 854 cases. The decrease was consistent in all age groups, but was particularly pronounced in MSM aged 25-34 years and was most modest in those aged 45 years and older. Importantly, this decline began before the spread of PrEP in 2016, indicating successful testing and treatment. infection Precautions among British MSM. With extrapolation, researchers calculated a 40% chance that the UK would reach the UN exclusion target by 2030, and to increase this chance, target relevant age-specific targets for further preventive efforts. Identified (ie, for MSMs over 45 years old). Professor Daniela de Angelis, senior author and deputy director of the MRC Biostatistics Unit at the University of Cambridge, said: Our study recognizes and responds appropriately to changes in the current declining trend. It also shows the value of regular estimates of HIV outbreaks for. The current challenge is to achieve these reductions in all groups at risk. For HIV acquisition. “ “We are making good progress towards ending HIV infection in England by 2030,” said Valerie Delpech, Head of National HIV Surveillance for Public Health England. Frequent HIV testing. And the use of PrEP among people at highest risk of HIV, and the key to ending HIV infection by 2030 among those diagnosed with rapid treatment. “If you are diagnosed with HIV, you can benefit from life-saving HIV treatment, which also means that you cannot spread the virus. “During the COVID pandemic, sexually transmitted disease clinics continue to have HIV and STI tests available. Many clinics offer online tests throughout the year. People order tests from the clinic’s website and go home. You can take it home and receive the results by mail. By text, phone, or mail. ” UN optimistic about overcoming AIDS by 2030 For more information:

Francesco Brizzi et al, Tracking Elimination of HIV Infection in Men Having Sex with British Men: Modeling Studies, Lancet HIV (2021). DOI: 10.1016 / S2352-3018 (21) 0744-8

