Obesity-related prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer among Canadian men and is the third leading cause of cancer death. Abdominal obesity appears to increase the risk of developing invasive prostate cancer. This link was substantiated in a study led by Professor Marie-Élise of the Institut National de la recherche scientifique (INRS) and published in the journal. Causes and control of cancer.. Over the years, some studies have shown that obesity is a major risk factor for obesity. Prostate cancerWith the incidence of illness body weight, The research team studied data from a survey conducted in Montreal between 2005 and 2012. Abdominal obesity Was associated with increased offensive risk cancer.. “Identifying risk factors for advanced cancer is Health research Because it is the most difficult to treat, “this data creates opportunities to work prophylactically by more closely monitoring men with this risk factor,” she added. Abdominal and general obesity The actual distribution of body fat seems to be an important factor in the development of this disease. The impact on human health depends on whether fat is concentrated around the abdomen or distributed throughout the body. According to Eric Barriere, a student at the University of Montreal who is doing a PhD study at INRS and the lead author of the study, “Abdominal obesity is a hormonal and metabolic change that promotes the growth of hormone-dependent cancer cells. Abdominal obesity is a condition of chronic inflammation associated with a decrease in testosterone and the development of aggressive tumors. “ General obesity did not show the same correlation as abdominal fat. This may be due to a biological effect that may be a detection bias. “In obese people, the proteins used to detect prostate cancer early are Prostate specific antigen (PSA) is diluted in the blood, “says Valières.” This blood dilution makes it more difficult to detect cancer. “ Researchers should prioritize studies on the timing of lifelong exposure to obesity, and believe that a more detailed analysis of body fat distribution will provide deeper insight into the risk of developing prostate cancer. Body fat distribution at high risk for invasive prostate cancer For more information:

Eric Vallières et al., General and abdominal obesity trajectories in adulthood, and risk of prostate cancer: PROtEuS study results, Montreal, Canada, Causes and control of cancer (2021). DOI: 10.1007 / s10552-021-01419-z

Courtesy of National Institute of Science –INRS

