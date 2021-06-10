Connect with us

Health

Rare COVID-19-linked syndrome more likely in Black, Hispanic, younger children

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By


June 10 (UPI) — Black and Hispanic children in the United States are nearly 10 times as likely to develop severe inflammation in multiple bodily organs due to COVID-19 than White children, a study published Thursday by JAMA Network Open found.

Young people of Asian and Pacific Island descent nationally had a three-fold higher risk for developing this complication, called multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, compared with White youths, the data showed.

However, MIS-C remains extremely rare, with just 316 cases per 1 million children infected with the coronavirus, the researchers, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Response Team, said.

Children under age 10 appear to be at the highest risk, with the condition occurring most often in those between ages 6 and 10, according to the researchers.

“Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children is a rare but serious complication associated with COVID-19,” study co-author Amanda B. Payne told UPI in an email.

“The goal of [our] study was to estimate the rate of MIS-C cases in the general population and to estimate the rate of how many people under the age of 21 who were diagnosed with COVID-19 ended up developing MIS-C [and] both estimates were higher among children from racial and ethnic minority groups,” said Payne, a researcher with the CDC’s COVID-19 Response Team.

MIS-C is a condition in which different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal tract, according to the CDC.

Its symptoms have been compared to another rare childhood disorder called Kawasaki disease and they can cause significant organ damage, the agency said.

This multi-organ inflammation can prove fatal if left untreated.

For this study, the researchers analyzed data on reported cases of MIS-C in children diagnosed with COVID-19 in Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania between April and June of last year.

Across the seven states, there were 248 cases of MIS-C in children ranging in age from 4 to 13, and 133 of them were male, the data showed.

Of the 248 cases, 96, or 39%, were Hispanic or Latino and 75, or 30%, were Black, while 34, or 14% were White and 11, or 4%, were Asian or Pacific Islander.

Race and ethnicity information was unavailable for 32 of the 248 MIS-C cases.

“MIS-C has always been thought to be a rare complication of [COVID-19], and our findings … confirm this,” study co-author Dr. Adrienne G. Randolph told UPI in an email.

“As interventions such as vaccination decrease circulation of [the virus] further, it is expected that the frequency of MIS-C will decrease,” said Randolph, a professor of anaesthesia and pediatrics at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

Since the start of the pandemic, children ages 18 and younger have accounted for about 4 million, or 14%, of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, the American Academy of Pediatrics estimates.

However, that number has increased steadily over the past year, with young people accounting for roughly one in five of all new cases nationally, the academy said.

“We do not yet know what causes multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children,” Payne said.

However, “[we do know that] long-standing health and social inequities are putting many people from racial and ethnic minority groups at increased risk of exposure, illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19,” she said.

January 31, 2020

National Institutes of Health official Dr. Anthony Fauci (C) speaks about the coronavirus during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C. Health and Human Services Secretary Alexander Azar (L) announced that the United States is declaring the virus a public health emergency and issued a federal quarantine order of 14 days for 195 Americans. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: