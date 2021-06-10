One new COVID-19 case identified in Iqaluit

The Chief Public Health Officer of the Nunavut Territory says health officials do not need to panic after seeing new positive COVID-19 cases in Iqaluit.

Dr. Michael Patterson told reporters Thursday that the incident was identified when he went to Kikikutani General Hospital. He said it was not clear whether their symptoms were due to COVID-19 or another condition.

The incident brought the total of Nunavut Territory to 651.

Contacters are being tracked, but there are no signs that the government needs to rethink its reopening plan, Patterson said.

“At this point, there is no reason to think that this means that the current public health order must be suspended or changed,” he said.

“In late April and early May, contact tracking staff were trying to keep up, but we had a hard time. Now we’re in a much better position. In just one case. , Go back to lockdown. “

Travel bubble with NWT resume

The new incident was announced the same day Nunavut reestablished aspects of the travel bubble with the Northwest Territories.

Starting today, anyone who has not been out of the Northwest Territories or Nunavut in the last two weeks can travel from the Northwest Territories to Nunavut for two weeks after arrival without self-isolation.

Earlier this week, the Nunavut Territory announced that most fully vaccinated people could skip the two-week quarantine period before traveling from the South to the territory. The measure will come into effect on June 14.

The Nunavut Territory Government has also extended the public health emergency until June 24th.

Patterson said he doesn’t know the exact numbers, but has heard that the new rules may have helped increase the number of people seeking vaccines.

“I know some health centers report that many people who haven’t received it for some reason want to get a second dose,” he said. Is now receiving many of those calls. ”