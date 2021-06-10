Health
Studies suggest that serious COVID-19 infections can lead to diabetes
Since the advent of the new coronavirus in late 2019, studies have shown that people with severe COVID-19 infection can develop other health problems such as pneumonia and blood clots. A new study has discovered another nasty relationship. It’s diabetes.
Two recent studies from Stanford University School of Medicine And Weil Cornell Medicine SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, suggests that it may target and damage cells in the body that produce insulin, an important hormone that regulates blood sugar in the body. I will.
Diabetes occurs when an individual’s blood sugar (glucose) is too high. Blood sugar is the body’s main source of energy and comes from food. Insulin is an important hormone made by the pancreas that helps glucose from food enter cells and be used as energy. National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Renal Diseases..
Type 1 diabetes appear Normally, when the body’s immune system attacks and destroys important cells in the pancreas, causing the body to produce no insulin. Type 2 diabetes, the most common form, When you can’t build enough I’m not using insulin or it well.
According to the report, high levels of glucose in the body are characteristic of diabetes. National Institute of Health, Supported new research.
Most people recover from mild COVID-19 and have no long-term health problems, It is also known Patients with type 1 or type 2 diabetes are more likely to be aggravated by COVID-19. Researchers have sought to better understand the “complex relationships” between illnesses.
Previous lab studies have suggested that: SARS-CoV-2 infects human cells that make insulin, called beta cells, You can even duplicate to make more copies of yourself And it spreads to other cells.
A new study published last month in Cell Metabolism found SARS-CoV-2 infection in pancreatic beta cells in autopsy samples of people who died of COVID-19.
Additional research by a team at Stanford University suggests that coronavirus is more likely to infect insulin-producing beta cells. Experts say that these specific cells probably make the cells more vulnerable because they contain the ACE2 receptor protein and other proteins that the virus uses to invade and infect human cells. I will.
The study also suggests that infection may lead to reduced insulin production and release. In addition, a process called “transdifferentiation” seemed to directly lead to the death of some beta cells and the transformation of surviving cells. Posts about research According to Dr. Francis Collins, Director of NIH.
“The consequences of this beta cell transdifferentiation are not yet clear, but it would be expected to exacerbate insulin deficiency and raise blood sugar levels,” Collins wrote. “Which is SARS-CoV-2?” Further research is needed to understand how the immune system can play a role in reaching the pancreas and the resulting damage. ”
File –On April 29, 2021, in Lublin, Poland, a medic in the ICU ward treats a COVID-19 patient. (Photo: Jacek Szydlowski / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Collins said the study “is important to protect yourself, your family and your community from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated if you haven’t been vaccinated yet and recommending the same to your loved ones. I added that it is something that reminds me again.
last year, Diabetes was one of the deadliest deaths in the United States. From illnesses that are increasing by 14% — the largest increase in decades. Experts believe that the main reason may be that many people were not treated in an emergency for fear of being infected with the virus.
Relation: Top Heart Disease and Diabetes Deaths in 2020, According to CDC Data
This story was reported by Cincinnati.
