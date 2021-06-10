Studies show that compound blocks SARS-CoV-2 and protects lung cells –ScienceDaily





A study conducted at the LSU Health New Orleans Center for Neural Science of Excellence found that erovanoid, a bioactive chemical messenger made from the ultra-long chain polyunsaturated fatty acids of omega 3, discovered by Bazan Labs in 2017, It reports that it may block the virus that causes the invasion of COVID-19. It protects cells and protects the air cells (alveoli) of the lungs. Their findings are published online. Science report..

“Since the compound protects the brain and retina of the eye from damage and the COVID-19 virus clearly damages the lungs, this experiment tested whether the compound also protects the lungs,” said Nicholas. Dr. Bazan said. LSU Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center and lead author of this treatise. The research team tested erobanoid (ELV) in infected lung tissue in a 78-year-old man cultured in a petri dish. They found that ELV not only reduced the ability of SARS-CoV-2 peplomer proteins to bind to receptors and enter cells, but also caused the production of protective anti-inflammatory proteins to combat lung damage. did. Scientists report that ELV reduced the production of ACE2. ACE2 is a protein found on the surface of many cell types. The ACE2 receptor acts like a cell key, and the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer acts like a key, acting like a key, allowing the virus to invade cells and multiply rapidly. They also showed for the first time that alveolar cells have a biosynthetic pathway for ELV. “SARS-CoV-2 affects the nasal mucosa, gastrointestinal tract, eyes, and nervous system, so revealing the potential for protection of ELV extends the scope of observation beyond the lungs,” says Dr. Bazan. Adds. “Our results provide the basis for interventions to improve disease risk, progression, and lung protection from COVID-19 or other medical conditions, including some types of pneumonia. The LSU Health New Orleans research team included a PhD. Jorgelina M. Calandria, Surjyadipta Bhattacharjee, Marie-Audrey I. Kautzmann, Aram Asatryan, William C. Gordon, Khanh V. Do, Bokkyoo Jun, Pranab K. Mukherjee, Dr. Nicholas J. Maness of Tulane University, University of Southern California A. Dr. Petasis. This work was supported by a grant from the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine.

Story source: material Provided by Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center.. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

