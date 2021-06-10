AIDS Charity Head Warns New HIV Emergency

This week, the G7 will meet in Cornwall. At the top of the agenda is a pandemic effort, as part of which Boris Johnson will urge a group of wealthy countries to promise Covid-19 to vaccinate the world by the end of next year. This is a bold and ambitious goal, but it’s not enough. To achieve this, we need more than a pledge.

Ambitious yet reasonable goals have been set in the fight to eradicate AIDS, but the world has fallen far behind these goals due to the lack of commitments. The lessons learned in the fight against AIDS can play an important role in current and future efforts for world leaders in the HIV and AIDS movement, as there is a risk of the same problems in tackling COVID-19. I want to emphasize how you can do it. Pandemic.

Despite the fact that pandemics are at the top of the summit agenda, there is little awareness of the agenda that the world is dealing with a series of pandemics rather than one, and that those pandemics can only be defeated together. Absent.

One of the pandemics that turned 40 this month is the AIDS crisis. Over the last 40 years, HIV prevention and treatment have made great strides, but they have not stopped people’s infections, nor have they stopped AIDS-related deaths. To date, 33 million people have died, and there is now a very real risk of new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths increasing for the first time in decades.

At next week’s summit, Boris Johnson and G7 leaders must admit a simple fact. The Covid-19 crisis created a new risk of AIDS emergencies by shutting down medical services, schools and livelihoods.

This message is clearly communicated by the communities, partners and grassroots organizations we support. A community where AIDS remains very real in people’s lives, not related to the 1980s or 90s.

Over the past year, we’ve heard many times that HIV services have disappeared, and in some cases overnight. I’ve heard stories of teenage girls being removed from school protection and forced into forced relationships. The surge in teenage pregnancies confirms these stories.

Data may not yet show that, but it’s not surprising that the World Fund, the world’s largest funder of AIDS control, reported a 41% reduction in HIV testing. Elton John John. With the support of the AIDS Foundation, the front-line AIDS Rapid Response Fund has been accused of spreading Covid-19, with hundreds of young gays trapped in prison or sent to camp. Provided emergency assistance to men and other criminals who cannot receive life-saving HIV treatment.

While fighting this new AIDS emergency, our partners play a key role in this latest pandemic effort, including prevention and testing of Covid-19, lockdown health, society, They are adapting their programs to address their economic implications. They are often very important for governments to tackle the crisis of coronavirus disease, top-down, disciplinary and pandemic. He says he has made exactly the same mistakes he made in dealing with HIV, excluding some community organizations.

They want the G7 and other governments to understand this important message. In this serious Covid-19 crisis, where HIV-infected people are most affected, they are not only calling on the government to support the goal of ending AIDS by 2030. They are offering help.

For over 40 years, communities, NGOs, health systems and global health organizations have worked together to combat HIV and have the potential to be a valuable resource in the fight against other pandemics. 40 years of learning and new expertise in pivoting to online services in the era of Covid-19 lockdown. Governments need to leverage and facilitate their investment in this wonderful infrastructure as central to their response to Covid-19. This is a call I’ve heard many times from HIV organizations in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Last week, world leaders in HIV protection united with royalty, aristocrats and business leaders. The former president, who joined the music, film and sports stars, wrote to Boris Johnson with a simple question as chair of the next summit:

In the face of this new AIDS emergency, the G7 must recognize and accept the message from the brilliant, vibrant, talented, wise and grassroots HIV movement; to help; Recognize our contributions, fund them and take advantage of what we bring. We help our customers overcome the new coronavirus, AIDS, and future pandemics.

Ann Athlete is CEO Elton John AIDS FoundationChristine Steggling is CEO of Frontline AIDS