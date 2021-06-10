New discoveries may help eliminate drug-resistant bacteria

Scientists have found a new way to kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria. The new approach negates their natural defense mechanism and makes existing antibiotics more lethal.

This study, conducted on laboratory dishes and mice, offers a promising strategy for eliminating so-called superbugs without the need to create new drugs. Antibiotics ..

“We want to make existing antibiotics with a good safety profile more powerful,” the research team did exactly with the help of some newly discovered chemicals, Said Evgeny Nadler, a senior author who is a professor of biochemistry at New York University Grossman, a researcher at the School of Medicine and Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

The new study was published in the journal on Thursday (June 10th) Science , The team aimed Staphylococcus aureus And Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Two Bacteria They show widespread resistance to multiple drugs and are one of the leading causes of nosocomial infections. These bacteria rely on an enzyme called cystathionine gamma lyase (CSE) to not only slow the growth of the bacterium, but also counter the toxic effects of bactericidal antibiotics that kill the bacterium.

Specifically, this enzyme produces hydrogen sulfide, a compound that protects bacteria from oxidative stress and the accumulation of free radicals. So the team screened over 3 million small molecules and found three strong candidates to find chemicals that block CSE without interacting with mammalian cells.

In the lab, the newly discovered molecule doubled to 15 times the potency of bactericidal antibiotics against microorganisms, depending on the antibiotic used and the strain of interest. One of the small molecules also improved survival in mice treated with antibiotics infected with either drug. Staphylococcus aureus Or Pseudomonas aeruginosa..

Given that the research was done in laboratory rodents, “moving to the human system is a big next step,” said Thien-, a professor and director of the University of Ottawa’s Graduate School of Microbiology program. Fah Mah said, who was not involved in the study. And, like other new drug-like molecules, more research will be needed to determine which doses and routes are the safest and most effective, Ma told Live Science. Was.

However, given that most bacterial species use this defensive tactic, targeting hydrogen sulfide production can be a “true game changer” in the fight against antibiotic resistance. Muff wrote in a commentary published in the magazine on June 10. Science ..

A long way to discover

The road to current research began many years ago. cell Introduced the idea that all bactericidal antibiotics can cause cell death in the same way, Ma said. “At that point, we all thought, blowing off the lid. It was counterintuitive to think that each class of bactericidal antibiotics targets different parts of the bacterial cell and ultimately acts the same to kill them. she said.

For example, some fungicides Outer wall of cells , Others confuse it protein -Construction factory, ribosome. However, a 2007 paper suggests that all of these drugs cause a common secondary effect after reaching their primary target. Protein if not thawed immediately.

Following this study, Nudler and his colleagues discovered hydrogen sulfide, one of the bacteria’s natural defense mechanisms against reactive oxygen species.According to their report, it was published in the journal in 2011. Science , The team scrutinized the genomes of hundreds of bacteria and found that they had something in common gene Encode hydrogen sulfide-producing enzyme, Staphylococcus aureus And Pseudomonas aeruginosa I mainly use CSE. They reported that hydrogen sulfide promotes the production of bacterial antioxidant enzymes, converting free radicals into non-toxic molecules and at the same time suppressing the production of reactive oxygen species.

They also found that removing or disabling bacterial enzymes made the bacteria “very sensitive” to various antibiotics. These sensitizing bacteria were killed by oxidative stress due to the accumulation of reactive oxygen species. At that point, the team wanted to find an “inhibitor” that would bind and neutralize the infected’s bacterial enzymes.

“The combination of these inhibitors and antibiotics can make them more potent,” Nudler told Live Science. But “targeting these bacteria-specific enzymes It was very difficult to find an inhibitor to do, “he said.

Mammalian cells also produce hydrogen sulfide. In other words, human cells also depend on hydrogen sulfide. In humans, hydrogen sulfide acts as a signaling molecule and interacts with many tissues, from the brain to smooth muscle. Both human and bacterial cells use CSE to produce hydrogen sulfide, but human and bacterial CSE taste slightly different. The team wanted to confirm that the chemicals are potent against bacteria and to find molecules that show a strong tendency towards bacterial CSE to avoid unintended side effects on mammalian cells.

To do this, they extensively studied the structure of humans, bacteria, and other versions of CSE and found attractive targets to which those molecules latch. Eventually, they found a “nice pocket” where small molecules could get on the bacterial CSE and alter the activity of the enzyme, Nudler said.

“What they did was identify what was really specific to bacterial enzymes and not to human enzymes … that is, it was specific to bacteria,” Ma said. After finding the eloquence to aim for, the team set about making weapons. They ran about 3.2 million off-the-shelf low-molecular-weight virtual screens to determine which one fits in the pocket of their choice. Three stand out as promising options and proceeded to the next round.

By suppressing the production of hydrogen sulfide, the inhibitors not only increased the effectiveness of antibiotics against insects, but also suppressed what is known as “bacterial resistance.”

Unlike antibiotic resistance, which evolves to reduce the susceptibility of bacteria to drugs, resistance means that the bacteria face stress, reduce metabolism, and enter some dormancy. In this state, cells stop growing and use less energy. Many antibiotics work by short-circuiting the bacteria as they grow, so if resistant, the bacteria will survive until the antibiotic is exhausted. This means that some bacterial cells may remain after the infected person has completed the entire course of antibiotics, and the immune system is not ready to deal with the leftovers. Nadler said chronic infections could begin.

However, in their experiments, they found that inhibitors prevented many bacteria from switching to this protected state. “It’s clear that hydrogen sulfide has a significant impact on resistance,” Nadler said. Currently, “no drug specifically targets this resistance phenomenon,” he adds, suggesting that this could be a new means of treatment.

However, “from a mechanical point of view, it is not yet completely clear how inhibition of hydrogen sulfide leads to the various effects observed,” said McGill University’s Department of Microbiology and Immunology. Associate Professor Dr. Dao Nguyen said. Montreal who was not involved in the study. Resonating with that sentiment, Nadler said he plans to further investigate the role of hydrogen sulfide in tolerance.

The team also needs to fine-tune the molecule to determine if it needs to have the best effect on humans as well as mice, and to determine the optimal route of administration, Nguyen said. “If an inhibitor is developed into a safe and effective drug, we can imagine that it will be used in combination with existing antibiotics … Chronic infections where current antibiotics are not very effective. To treat the disease, “she said.

