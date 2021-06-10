Marin’s unwanted coastal tourists: sick ticks

A study of mites along the Northern California coast found that up to 8% of Marin County carry the pathogen of Lyme disease, according to the lead investigator.

In addition, in some places in Marine, one-third of the parasites screened during the study carried Lime’s disease or one of two other tick-borne diseases, researchers at Colorado State University Fort. Collins ecologist Dan Sarkeld said.

The study areas include Tennessee Valley, Fort Baker, Bolinas Lagoon, Oronpari State Historical Park, and China Camp State Park. Borrelia miyamotoi, a member of Lyme disease, was found in 16 of the 90 larvae, or about 18%, at the Bolinas Lagoon test facility, Sarkeld said.

“Lime disease and its relatives are widespread in the county and can be found in a variety of habitats,” said Sarkeld.

“Sea dwellers don’t have to worry, just be careful,” he said. “When you go outdoors, you should use repellents and check for ticks.”

In this study, four years of fieldwork were conducted in the Bay Area and wine regions, collecting approximately 3,000 Western deer ticks.

The abundance of blood-sucking spiders has surprised some tick biologists and experts, partly because they don’t know which animals are spider-scattering.

How these mites survive, feed and breed in coastal areas remains a mystery, Sarkeld said. Western gray squirrels, the host of mites’ favorite mammals, do not frequently enter and leave the grass on the beach.

This study could be important in assessing whether Lyme disease, a tick-borne infection, is on the rise across the Bay Area and the state.

Linda Jumpa, chairman of the Bay Area Lime Foundation, said there was little doubt that the disease had become even stronger.

“It’s definitely growing,” said Jumper, the organization that funded the research. “This is the basic ecology.”

Others, including Salkeld, say it’s difficult to determine long-term trends.

“It’s not easy to see patterns in human cases over the years. It can fluctuate from year to year, and the situation can be complicated by climate change, changes in consciousness, monitoring of Lyme disease, etc. “He said. “It is difficult to identify a particular trajectory in a human case.”

Still, California has a much lower incidence of disease-transmitting mites than in other parts of the country, especially on the East Coast, where up to half of all mites are carriers.

In contrast, studies in the counties of Mendoshino, Sonoma, Napa, Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, and Monterey found that 4% of mites found in forest, grassland, and beach shrubs caused Lyme disease. It is shown to be occurring.

Jumper said there are also hotspots in Malibu, Manhattan Beach and Newport Beach further south.

Jumper “knows it’s there,” citing an ongoing study funded by her organization in Southern California.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 476,000 people get the disease each year. Most cases occur in the northeastern, mid-Atlantic states, and the upper Midwest.

Early symptoms of the disease, caused by a bacterium known as Borrelia burgdorferi, include fever, chills, fatigue, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes. If left untreated, it can cause arthritis, swelling of joints, facial paralysis, heart irregularities, brain inflammation, and neuralgia.

The disease is usually treated with standard antibiotics. Because it is so common on the East Coast, doctors regularly prescribe antibiotics to patients who report tick bites. However, recognition is delayed in California, where the disease has not been fully studied or encountered.

Jumper’s group is trying to make a difference in this regard, funding studies like Sarkeld to better understand the behavior and ecology of Western black-footed mites and develop the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. We are investigating the rate.

The organization sponsored a citizen science study published in 2019, collected by people across the country, and sent ticks to laboratories in Arizona for analysis. From 2016 to 2018, the team analyzed more than 21,000 ticks in 49 states and found ticks that could hide Lyme disease in 24 states. And the upper Midwest.

And a January survey showed that as the population grows and the climate changes along the west coast, western black ticks are likely to expand their habitat.

Shimei Chow, a biochemist at the University of California, San Francisco, is currently working with Sarkeld and others to investigate other diseases of ticks, including the virus.

Regarding other microbes in mites, “we are trying to investigate the Northern California region more completely,” trying to uncover a lesser-known tick-borne disease.

As the footprints of these infectious mites grow, it is important to know how and where they occur, researchers and supporters say. “

Richard Ostfeld, an ecologist at the Cary Ecosystem Institute based in Millbrook, New York, said humans often create an environment in which mites and their hosts thrive. On the east coast, where Ostfeld conducts most of his research, the ideal host for deer ticks is the mouse. And they love the suburbs.

Along the west coast, black-footed ticks favor lizards and squirrels, and as this new study shows, there are still unidentified hosts that frequently appear in beach shrubs. Ostfeld and Sarkeld state that lizards are unlikely to be their hosts because they have biological agents that neutralize the bacteria.

Ostfeld said he wasn’t surprised to find ticks by the sea, noting that he prefers moist and moist environments. Other researchers have said that mites, despite the current drought situation. Has heard anecdotal reports that is becoming more and more prevalent throughout the state, Sarkeld said: “I don’t know what that is.”

