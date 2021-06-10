Health
Foster Concerned about Delta Variants, which Make Up 20% of Newly Infected People
Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swan He said the normality remained “somewhat midway” as he warned about the epidemic of the Delta Covid variant.
As a warning came Health center He said he identified 111 possible or confirmed cases of the Delta subspecies. Northern IrelandThe town of Co Down deals with 28 cases. Kilkeel..
In Fermanagh, the retiring prime minister Arlene FosterSaid executives concerned about the spread of Delta variants.
She states: “Of the new cases recorded, about 20% are currently considered to be a variant of Delta, so great attention should be paid to their progress.
“Delta variants have been found to be more contagious, up to 40-60% contagious, so citizens still need to be protected.
“But we talked a lot about the relaxation of the restrictions and announced that it would take place on June 21st.”
North Ministry of Public Health 109 new cases of Covid-19 were identified and no deaths were reported. It is said that 1,837,819 doses of vaccine were administered.
Ministers met Thursday to discuss the latest relaxation of restrictions on the new coronavirus.
Ministers have agreed to reopen live music on June 21, but need to confirm the decision next week in line with health advice.
Scheduled gig at European hotels By singer Van MorrisonScheduled for Thursday night was canceled hours before it was scheduled to start due to non-compliance with Covid-19 regulations.
The president also agreed to a proposal to raise restrictions on social contact at home from 21 June, allowing 2 to 10 people to meet indoors, subject to ratification next week.
From June 21, the number of people who can visit outdoors in the private garden will increase from the normal number of households to 15.
During the summit, ministers received a briefing paper from Mr. Swan, in which he said he believed the country had not yet reached the stage of setting a day to close social distance.
Swan said he expects data to be available next week on the impact of infection rates following the easement introduced in Northern Ireland in recent weeks.
He states: “In addition, new data from the United Kingdom on the development of Delta variants provides a basis for concern.
“It is not yet possible to set an end date for social distance, face cover use, or other public health measures that were very important throughout the pandemic.
“As we knew in 2019, normality is still a little further.”
First discovered delta variant IndiaFirst confirmed in Northern Ireland in early May.
Many Delta cases were confirmed by health authorities last week, and a surge test was conducted in Kilkeel following the discovery of small clusters.
Swan’s paper states: “Although the number of confirmed cases of Delta variants is still small, evidence from the United Kingdom shows that this can change very rapidly. ..
“Examinations over the last few days have shown that up to 25% of new cases here can be Delta variants.
“Current assessments based on new data from GB indicate that the Delta variant is 40-60% more susceptible than the Alpha variant.
In addition, vaccination is still effective, but slightly less effective against delta mutants compared to alpha mutants.
“If the Delta variant becomes predominant, modeling shows the potential for a significant new surge in positive cases and hospitalizations from late summer to early autumn.
“It must be emphasized that this is by no means inevitable.
“Modeling is not predictive, and there are many uncertainties in all potential scenarios.
“It is imperative that we adhere to public health advice in parallel with the first and second vaccinations.”
Swan said he would conduct surge tests to prevent the spread of the virus, as needed, in response to confirmed cases of the Delta variant.
Meanwhile, the Minister of the Cabinet Office of the United Kingdom said Michael gove I visited Northern Ireland on Thursday as part of the UK’s Coronavirus Recovery Program.
Mr. Gove visited the headquarters of the nearby Northern Ireland Emergency Services. Belfast There he met a worker who was at the forefront of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He explained about Mr. Gove’s visit as follows. England We not only ensure better economic reconstruction, but also eliminate the unprocessed portion of the NHS, help children catch up with lost learning, and employment and prosperity are like us. Learn from each other in terms of ensuring that you are protected from this once-in-a-lifetime health crisis. – Pennsylvania
