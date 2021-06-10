End AIDS as a public health threat by 2030





Forty years after the devastating emergence of AIDS, the UK stands with all those directly and indirectly affected by the virus, and all partners who have been committed to the global response to the HIV pandemic. I’m proud of. Together, we have made significant progress. Today, more than 25 million people are receiving treatment that not only prevents death, but also enables their prosperity. We commend the Secretary-General for his recent excellent reports and thank the ambassadors of Australia and Namibia for their tireless efforts. We would also like to thank UNAIDS and its co-sponsors for their continued leadership. The UK welcomes the new Global AIDS Strategy. It is up to us all to achieve that and end the AIDS epidemic by 2030. AIDS continues to be the leading cause of death in women of reproductive age, and the major population is disproportionately vulnerable to new HIV infections. Obviously, there is a need to reduce HIV infection in all these groups. The UK has invested heavily in WHO and the Global Fund to combat the HIV epidemic in collaboration with governments. And we are pleased to announce that the UK Government will donate an additional £ 7m to the Robert Carr Fund over the next three years. It is used to support civil society networks that provide critical medical services and uphold the rights of underserved people. Sadly, one of the biggest barriers to eradicating AIDS is the lack of political will that results from a lack of respect for the rights of women, adolescents, LGBTQ people, and minorities. The same is true for AIDS, as is COVID-19. It cannot be put off until all countries are able to do it. Therefore, public health evidence must be followed to protect and empower the most marginalized people in society. The UK has long defended sexual and reproductive health and the rights of all. We continue to speak out on the world stage to fight for gender equality and human rights. We should not leave anyone behind-this is our moral obligation and the need for public health. It’s the only way to completely end the AIDS epidemic.

