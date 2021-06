What you need to know about Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s skin cancer horror and sunscreen

Jesse Tyler Ferguson shares important memories after removing “a little skin cancer” from her neck. A 45-year-old “Modern Family” star who posted on Instagram earlier this week, regularly consulted a dermatologist and called on his followers to apply sunscreen. “Be careful to keep your dermatological tests up to date … especially if you’re fair like me. Every time I go, I’m robbed of something,” he said. Writing. “Today, they took a little of the skin cancer they found. Don’t worry, I got it early, so it’s okay. (And apply sunscreen! I! In the case of SPF 1000!) In the photo, a bandage covers a part of the neck just below the ear. Her husband, Justin Mikita, said in the comments, “Stay with me forever. Monthly Darm Appointment!” Others thank Ferguson for sunscreen reminders. Zooey Deschanel said, “SPF 1 million !!! And hats-lots of hats!” Actor Rory O’Malley wrote: Thank you for reminding me of my fellow Ginger. “ Experts also emphasize the importance of adequate SPF use and proper application. Dr. Barry D. Goldman, a clinical instructor at Cornell NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, states that 80-90% of all skin cancers occur on the face and neck. “I’ve seen a lot of tumors around the eyelids, around the eyes, and on the forehead. Basically, you need to cover the entire face … I consider the entire face to be an area at high risk for skin cancer,” he said. Said. Dr. Samer Jaber, who is also a dermatologist, instructs patients in Washington Square dermatologists to use sunscreen on their entire face every day. “We know that regular use of sunscreen on the face not only helps prevent skin cancer, but also helps prevent aging, wrinkles and discoloration of the face.” Light rays penetrate clouds and windows. I can do it. Dr. Caroline Robinson, a dermatologist and founder of Tone Dermatology, added that it should also be applied to other uncovered areas such as the neck, ears and hands. “The American Dermatologists recommend applying a shot glass of sunscreen to your entire body and 1/2 teaspoon of it covering your face and neck. Your sunscreen should be at least SPF 30, It needs to be broad spectrum and water resistant to protect it from both UVA and UVB rays, “she added.” Wear it daily, indoors or outdoors, and reapply during the day, especially outdoors. need to do it.” Besides sunscreen, American Academy of Dermatology If appropriate, seek shade and wear sun protection clothing such as wide-brimmed hats, long sleeves, and sunglasses. Association We also recommend that patients see a certified dermatologist if they notice new or suspicious spots or changes, itching or bleeding on the skin. The association says it’s beneficial to get into the habit of checking your skin once a month to notice the changes. Read more at usatoday.com

