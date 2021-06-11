Delta Variant: What we know about the first Covid-19 strain found in India





The B.1.617.2 strain, officially known as the Delta subspecies, has plagued health authorities around the world, including the United States. Delta variants now account for more than 6% of virus samples sequenced in the United States, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This may seem like a relatively small share, but the speed of its growth is a concern. A month ago, the strain accounted for just over 1% of sequenced virus samples, according to CDC data.

Experts believe that Delta variants have caused a major wave of infections across India in the last two months. According to Health Minister Matt Hancock, the UK currently accounts for 91% of new cases.

The spread of the subspecies spread at the same time as the recent significant surge in the number of cases in the United Kingdom. This surge has led governments to deploy troops in the most devastated areas to assist in conducting tests and traces. program.

World Health Organization (WHO) On May 10, B.1.617 and its sublineages (including B.1.617.2) were designated as “mutants of concern”. It cannot be diagnosed by standard tests. Delta variant was declared fourth “Variant of concern” According to WHO; others are B.1.1.7, first identified in the UK and now known as Alpha variants. First detected in B.1.351, or beta, South Africa. P.1 was first discovered in Brazil and is now called Gamma. Here’s what you need to know: Is it more contagious? Experts now believe that Delta strains are more susceptible to transmission. Hancock said last weekend that the strain was “about 40% more contagious” than the previously predominant alpha variant, which was already more infectious than the original strain. At the White House’s Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday, director Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said the study supported the idea that the strain was more contagious. “Obviously, its infectivity seems to be higher than wild-type,” Forch said, and the 6% share of the strain currently in the United States is similar to the turning point previously seen in the United Kingdom. Added. “This is the situation in England where B.1.1.7 prevailed, and then [B.1.] 617 took over. We can’t forgive it in the United States, “Fauci said. Is it more deadly? Early evidence suggests Delta variants May increase risk of hospitalization Compared to Alpha strains, according to Public Health England (PHE). Although PHE warned that more data was needed, its early findings showed that people infected with the variant were more likely to get a serious illness. An analysis of 38,805 cases sequenced in England found that people infected with delta type within 14 days compared to alpha type, taking into account variables such as age, gender, ethnicity, and vaccination status. It was shown that the risk of hospitalization was 2.61 times higher. PHE said last week. Fauci reiterated his concern that the variant “may be associated with increased severity of the disease.”“ Does the vaccine work for it? There is evidence that existing Covid-19 shots are working for the Delta variant. BioNTech and a team of researchers at the University of Texas School of Medicine reported Thursday that they found evidence that the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine protects against infections such as the Delta variant. They tested the blood of 20 fully vaccinated volunteers against several laboratory-designed viral variants and found evidence that the immune system neutralized them. UK-based researchers said that most people who received two doses of Pfizer / BioNtec’s coronavirus vaccine last week appear to have significantly reduced antibodies, but still have protection against new mutants. reported. Hancock also said that previous studies suggest that “after two vaccinations, we are confident that we will get the same protection as the old variant.” For people to be fully protected, they need to be fully vaccinated. Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute and the UCLH Center for Biomedical Research at the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) also developed sufficient antibody responses to protect people from delta variants after a single dose of the vaccine. Said less likely to be. Previously the dominant variant. In the news release that accompanies them the study Scientists have found that the best way to fight new variants is to “quickly administer a second dose to people who may not be immune enough to these new variants. And provide boosters. “ Initial data Issued by PHE Similar results were shown for the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines. They also appeared to be effective against the delta mutant when both doses were administered. Which country has detected the variant? WHO said in its latest weekly epidemiological update released Tuesday that the subspecies has been identified in 74 countries on all continents except Antarctica. A month ago, WHO said the infection had spread to more than 40 countries. Other variants are rapidly spreading around the world, including new variants that are less contagious than established strains. Researchers note that sometimes the predominant tension is the diversity of riding waves of transmission stimulated simply by mixing with movement. What does the unlocked global roadmap mean? The UK, where the Delta subspecies is now predominant, offers some lessons to other parts of the world. Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at University College London, said Wednesday that the variant could lead to a “substantial third wave” of Covid-19 infection in the United Kingdom. Due to the rapid spread of the Delta subspecies, France and several other countries have imposed new restrictions on travelers from the United Kingdom. There are already concerns that the UK government’s plan to lift the remaining coronavirus restrictions on June 21 could exacerbate its spread. Hancock said the government is closely monitoring the data to determine the next step. The epidemic in India has also affected the world’s vaccine supply.India is a major manufacturer of vaccines, but the government restricted the export of Covid-19 shots when cases began to surge.. And the more the virus spreads, the more likely it is that it will eventually mutate and evolve into new variants that may resist current vaccines, potentially undermining the progress of other countries in the containment of pandemics. ..

