Study: Obesity still poses a health risk, even with normal blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol





June 10 (UPI) – Normal blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure do not mean that an obese person is actually healthy. Diabetology Found. Researchers say this is because people who are severely overweight are at increased risk of diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and respiratory illness. Data show that people who are obese but have healthy blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure are 4.3 times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes in what is called metabolically healthy obesity than healthy people without obesity. it was high. In addition, researchers found that the risk of heart attack and stroke was 18% higher and the risk of heart failure was 76% higher. They were also 28% more likely to develop respiratory illness and 19% more likely to have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Based on these findings, researchers have called for avoiding the term metabolically healthy obesity in medicine “because it can be misleading.” “Metabolic healthy obese people were at significantly higher risk of diabetes, heart attack, stroke, heart failure, respiratory illness, and death from any cause than those who were not obese and had a healthy metabolic profile. “They write. “It is especially noteworthy that people with metabolically healthy obesity are at higher risk of heart failure and respiratory illness than participants without metabolically unhealthy obesity,” said the University of Glasgow, Scotland. Researchers at the Institute of Health and Welfare say. The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 300 million people worldwide, including 40% of adults in the United States, meet the criteria for obesity or severe overweight. Researchers at the University of Glasgow say that an ongoing “epidemic” of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and many other serious health problems is associated with obesity. Obesity usually causes elevated blood sugar levels, increased insulin resistance, as well as elevated blood pressure and other metabolic changes. However, these effects are not universal, and some obese patients have normal levels of these and other important indicators. This is called metabolically healthy obesity and is estimated to affect up to one-fifth of the world’s population, they said. The study analyzed data from more than 380,000 overweight or obese adults in the United Kingdom, Scotland, and Wales for approximately 11 years. They compared participants’ weight, blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, other measurements, and lifestyles with the incidence of type 2 diabetes, heart attack and stroke, heart failure, and respiratory disease in the population studied. did. Metabolic healthy obese participants are younger than metabolically unhealthy obese participants, watch less TV, exercise more, consume more lean and processed meats, and are not male or white. The tendency was low, the researchers said. They said that one-third of those who were metabolically healthy obese at the start of the study became metabolically unhealthy within 3-5 years. “Weight management can be beneficial to all people with obesity, regardless of their metabolic profile,” they write.

