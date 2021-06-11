CDC calls for renewed pediatric vaccinations after last year’s refusal





Pediatricians are urging parents in the United States to get their children regularly vaccinated following the decline in the number of vaccinations for diseases such as measles. Last year, a pandemic enforced restrictions, including home waiting orders, as.. New data from 10 jurisdictions that closely monitor vaccinations show that the number of doses of vaccine given Plunged from March to May last yearThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday, especially among older children. From June 2020 to September 2020, vaccination recovered and approached pre-pandemic levels, but the increase was not sufficient to compensate for the initial decrease, the study found. Although vaccination is mandatory in most schools, camps and day care centers, the authors of the CDC study still “may pose a serious public health threat to the development of vaccine-preventable illnesses.” Is warned.

They expressed concern that the transition to distance learning during a pandemic could hinder the implementation of vaccination requirements, and even a temporary reduction in vaccination could undermine the immunity of the herd. Pointed out that there is sex. From 2018 to 2019, measles outbreaks occurred in Rockland County, New York and neighboring counties after the measles vaccination rate in local schools dropped to 77%. “A pandemic in pediatrics that can prevent vaccines could disrupt efforts to reopen school in the fall,” the researchers added. Parents need to plan ahead and make appointments to protect their children, said Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, chairman of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Infectious Diseases Commission. “We should start thinking about it,” Dr. Maldonado said in a telephone interview. “People forget. Whooping cough occurs regularly every four to five years and is waiting for the next outbreak.” “Probably more infections will occur as children regroup and masks and social distances decrease,” she added.

The CDC analyzed data from nine states and New York City. In eight jurisdictions, some form of home order was issued last spring. Last spring, the number of diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough vaccines (DTaP) was reduced by 15.7% for children under 2 years and 60% for children 2-6 years compared to the same period in 2018 and 2019. did. Measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR) doses decreased by 22.4% at age 1 and 63% between ages 2-8. HPV vaccine administration decreased by more than 63% among adolescents aged 9 to 17 years compared to the same period in 2018 and 2019. In addition, the dose of Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough) was reduced by more than 60%.

