Alzheimer’s Association recommends Americans to prioritize brain health as part of their return to normal – The Fort Morgan Times
With the COVID-19 vaccine being rolled out nationwide, many Americans are looking forward to regaining their lives and returning to normal life. During this June’s Alzheimer’s Disease and Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Disease Association is calling on Colorado residents to make it an important factor in restoring normal brain health.
“This year has been a very difficult year for most Americans,” said Amelia Schaefer, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado. “I remember the chronic stress I experienced during the pandemic. It can affect mood and anxiety. As Colorado residents are beginning to return to normal, we encourage them to prioritize brain health. “
The Alzheimer’s Association offers five suggestions to promote brain health and help people restore their mental health.
1. Reaffirm the healthy basics of the brain
Evidence suggests that healthy behavior was postponed for many Americans during the pandemic. Jim’s membership has been interrupted, social involvement has become more difficult, and many Americans, from healthy eating to their favorite comfort foods, takeaway meals, and frequent snacks while working remotely. I replaced it with. One study According to a recently published survey, participants have gained an average of nearly 1.5 pounds per month over the past year.
Through Alzheimer’s Association — US POINTER survey — We are investigating the role that lifestyle interventions, such as diet, may play in protecting cognitive function. Many experts now agree that the following healthy lifestyle habits, preferably in combination, can improve brain health and reduce the risk of cognitive decline.
- Exercise Regularly — Regular cardiovascular exercise helps increase blood flow to the body and brain, and there is strong evidence that regular physical activity can improve memory and thinking.
- Maintain a Heart-friendly Diet — Follow a fruit- and vegetable-rich diet schedule to ensure a balanced diet. Some evidence suggests that a healthy diet is associated with cognitive ability. The Mediterranean and DASH diets improve cognitive function and reduce the risk of heart disease.
- Get proper sleep — Maintaining a regular sleep pattern helps with physical and psychological health and helps remove waste products from the brain. Adults should sleep at least 7 hours each night and strive to maintain regular bedtime.
- Stay socially and mentally active — Stay connected with friends and family, as meaningful social involvement can support cognitive health. Inspire yourself with daunting activities such as completing jigsaw puzzles and playing strategy games. Or learn a new language or instrument and take on more challenges.
2. Return to normal at your own pace
Many Americans are anxious to return to normal life after a pandemic, but some are anxious. actually, One recent survey Almost half (49%) of adults report anxiety about returning to face-to-face interaction when the pandemic is over. For those who are worried, the Alzheimer’s Association recommends taking a small step. It may also be important to set boundaries and communicate your tastes to others in the social circle.
3. Help others
There is evidence to suggest that helping others during a pandemic not only makes you feel better, but can also be good for you. Studies have shown that helping people in crisis can be an effective way to reduce stress and anxiety. One study Adults over the age of 50, announced during the pandemic, found that volunteering for about two hours a week significantly reduced their risk of death, increased their level of physical activity, and increased their well-being. Volunteer in the community, do errands and deliver meals to older people at home to help others and themselves throughout June and all year round. The Longest Day event at Alzheimer’s Association On June 20th.
4. Unplug and remove
Technology dominates our daily lives like never before during a pandemic. Technology has maintained our connection through COVID-19, but has caused fatigue for many Americans. Experts warn that overstimulation from phones, computers, social media sources, and news reports can further increase the already heightened level of anxiety. To avoid technology overloads, experts recommend setting screen time limits, carrying your cell phone everywhere, and avoid disconnecting from your digital device at bedtime.
5. Control stress before it is dominated by stress
Stress, in small amounts, teaches the brain how to react to the unexpected, inconvenient and unpleasant reality of everyday life in a healthy way. However, prolonged or repeated stress can cause fatigue and damage to the brain, leading to serious health problems such as depression, anxiety disorders, amnesia, and increased risk of dementia. Caregivers with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia are reportedly particularly vulnerable to physical and emotional stress.What the Alzheimer’s Association offers Tips for managing caregiver stressMeditating, exercising, listening to music, and returning to your favorite activities you missed during a pandemic are just a few ways to manage your stress. Do the best for you.
“The COVID-19 pandemic was an overwhelming time for all of us,” Schaefer said. “It’s important for people to know that there are steps we can take to reduce the stress and anxiety we may be feeling. It’s easy to take brain health for granted, but now it’s this. It is advisable to prioritize brain health above all else. “
Currently, the Alzheimer’s Association and representatives from more than 40 countries are collaborating to study the short-term and long-term effects of COVID-19 on the brain and nervous system of people of different ages and different genetic backgrounds. I will.
Founded in 2014 by the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month is dedicated to encouraging global conversations about the brain, Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association, available resources, and how to join to help with this cause, visit the following website: alz.org..
