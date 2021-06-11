Health
Victoria’s COVID deaths can surge without limits, vaccines: Burnet Institute
“Vaccinated people are protected and may have mild or no symptoms,” said Dr. Scott. “But among unvaccinated people, perhaps up to 30% of the community, numerous hospitalizations and deaths can be seen.”
Modeling tools that can be fine-tuned to adapt vaccine efficacy to variants reduce the expected number of deaths to 1,346 if the same scenario is performed when vaccination coverage increases to 95%. I also showed that.
With the same parameters as the scenario described, if the vaccine’s effectiveness against infection is increased to 75%, the number of deaths after one year can be less than 1000.
Without herd immunity, even if the virus is allowed to spread, it is still likely to infect most of the community.
Dr. Nick Scott
“This really shows that there is no herd immunity. Even if you stop the public health approach and allow the virus to spread, you are likely to infect most of the community,” Dr. Scott said. Said.
Loading
Margaret Herard, deputy director of the Burnet’s Lab, said the modeling depicts a “worst scenario”, with no government intervention and “running the virus” at moderate to high vaccination rates. Shows what happens if you decide.
“This is an unlikely scenario because we intervene,” said Professor Hellard.
“But this modeling emphasizes the need for higher vaccination rates to reduce infections and severe infections.
We also find that even with very high vaccination rates, it may be necessary to introduce some additional levels of restrictions, such as increased face masks and tests, but perhaps we have just experienced it. It’s not as strict as lockdown. Victoria “
Loading
She talked about the need for short, sharp lockdowns – Measures taken over the last two weeks in Victoria, etc. – The possibility of suppressing outbreaks could not be ruled out until increased vaccination intake.
Experts are divided on exactly what level of vaccine is needed before they are convinced that the spread of the virus will be minimized.
Some say this number is around 70-75%, while others estimate that it should exceed 80% of the adult population.
Dr. Scott said that even if Australia reaches an infection rate of 80% or more, millions of Australians are not vaccinated and millions of other Australians are vaccinated. Although it can infect the virus, it will not cause serious illness.
In the United Kingdom, where more than 40 million people received one or more coronavirus vaccines, the number of deaths from coronavirus fell below 100 for the first time in nearly nine months.
However, Professor Herard said this was not just a reflection of the effectiveness of the vaccine, but because the UK also imposed restrictions, including blockades, collection of restrictions, and social distance.
However, Stephen Dackett, a former director of health and health director at the Grattan Institute, said that while modeling showed the importance of vaccination dissemination, health authorities could abandon all public health interventions. He said the scenario is unlikely to be deployed in Victoria, as it will never happen. Outbreak.
Professor Dackett said that increasing vaccine intake in the Victorian blockade would probably make it even more unnecessary, and less intervention, such as wearing a face mask, would become the new standard.
“These are continuous, and as vaccination rates increase from 20% to 50% to 60%, each additional vaccination reduces the effects of the epidemic,” he said. ..
“The higher the vaccine intake, the lighter the response. It’s not all fate and gloomy. There are other public health interventions that can be done quickly without the effects of lockdown.”
