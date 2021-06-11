Hamilton raises West Nile virus risk assessment after the first local human case is discovered-Hamilton





One of Hamilton’s Associate Medical Officers has increased the risk level of the contract. West Nile Virus (WMV) From low to medium in the city after the first human case was discovered this season. Public health did not disclose individual case details, but residents are proposing to protect themselves from mosquito bites and remove accumulated water from private land to prevent mosquito breeding. read more: The second COVID-19 shot will take precedence over Ontario hotspots with high deltas from June 14th. “It is important to take precautions to avoid diseases spread by insects such as West Nile virus, Lyme disease and Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE),” Dr. Bert Harvey said in a Thursday release. “Simple precautions such as using insect repellents containing DEET or icaridin, covering, and removing stagnant water on the premises to prevent mosquito breeding can reduce the risk of outdoor enjoyment. I can do it.” The story continues below the ad















Harvey says this risk is likely to remain until the next heavy frost reduces the number of mosquitoes. Topic story Greens Congressman Jenika Atwin crosses the floor to join the Liberal Party

RCMP broke the law with Clearview AI facial recognition software: watchdog Despite the increased risk since 32 positive pools were reported in 2017, the city has seen an overall decrease in mosquito positive pools in recent years: 13 in 2018 and 4 in 2019. There were 11 in 2020. Reported human infections were 6 in 2018, 2 in 2019, and 3 in 2020. No WNV-related deaths have occurred in the city since one person died in 2012 and 20 people were reported infected. read more: Increasing cases of Delta COVID-19 variants are calling attention to resumption of planning Elderly people and people with weakened immunity may experience more serious problems such as West Nile fever and inflammation of the brain and inner layers of the brain. The story continues below the ad According to Harvey, symptoms usually appear 2 to 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. The city says it has recently completed the first round of larval control treatment in street catchments and is treating the surface of public land in hopes of reducing the number of insects. The city of Hamilton received confirmation of the first local human case of West Nile virus this season, and health officials urged the risk of West Nile virus to change from low to moderate. Release >> https://t.co/wxOIv09Zf7 #Hamont — Hamilton City (@cityofhamilton) June 10, 2021 © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc

