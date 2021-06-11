The government admits that 11 pandemic exercises were conducted before Covid





The government has revealed that 11 pandemic exercises were conducted between 2015 and 2019, but refused to publish the results for national security reasons. Minister of Health Matt Hancock It has been accused of “hiding secret reports” during the outbreak of Covid-19. The trial included Exercise Alice and tested in 2016 whether the UK was ready to deal with Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Mers). Coronavirus.. So far, the government has only admitted that in 2016 it performed an operation Cygnus that simulated an influenza pandemic over a three-day period. The exercise came to light after doctors campaigned for transparency on how well the government was preparing the NHS for a pandemic. Recommended Moosa Qureshi has submitted a request for information on pandemic activities under the Information Disclosure Act. His request was rejected for national security reasons, so he requested an internal review. now Public Health England (PHE) told him that the national security exemption no longer applies. Published pandemic exercises include three for dealing with the outbreak of Ebola, three for dealing with the influenza pandemic, two for dealing with Lassa fever and viral hemorrhagic fever, and two for bird flu. It contains. PHE has refused to publish test results, saying it could jeopardize national security. Dr. Cresi, a hospital consultant, said: Pandemic But the truth is that he hides multiple secret reports about preparing for other pandemics, including the coronavirus pandemic. “ Pandemic preparedness is improved by transparency and public scrutiny, he said. “We are facing a third wave of pandemics, and in the future there will be a pandemic. Stop politics and become scientific.” Former 10th advisor Dominic Cummings last month Insisted He said the government’s “secret” in the Covid crisis “contributed significantly to the catastrophe.” Independent We asked the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to take action.

