Kaiser begins trial of COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years

This year was a tough year for 11-year-old Luci Guardino. Distance education was not easy and she couldn’t take her friends.

That’s why she’s participating in the COVID-19 vaccine trial in Sacramento. The trial began this week at three facilities in Kaiser Permanente, Northern California, in children aged 5 to 11 years. She wants to allow people of the same age to redo what she enjoyed before the pandemic.

Luci, daughter of Kaiser’s pediatrician, said at a press conference on Tuesday, “We want to participate in the study to ensure that we can return to normal life.

Luci is one of 75 children participating in a survey that is also being conducted at the Kaiser site in Auckland and Santa Clara. This is part of a national effort involving approximately 4,600 children to evaluate the vaccine under development by research sponsor Pfizer-BioNTech.

A few weeks ago, Kaiser’s Los Angeles Medical Center began a trial to evaluate the Modana vaccine in children aged 6 months to 11 years, according to a Kaiser spokeswoman. Participants up to 6 years old are registered.

At the Northern California site, two-thirds of participants receive the vaccine and the remaining one-third receive the placebo. Designed as a double-blind study, neither the clinician nor the patient knows if the vaccine is in a syringe. Clinicians collect data on the efficacy and safety of doses, including side effects.

After taking the first shot, Luci said her arms felt heavy, but she didn’t feel sick or had any other harmful symptoms.

If all trials are successful, the vaccine may be available to infants as early as autumn, according to Dr. Nicola Klein, director of the Kaiser Permanente Vaccine Research Center, which is conducting the trial.

“That might be the beginning of school,” Klein said, adding that timing is the best scenario and ultimately still “in the air.”

Pzizer has COVID-19 vaccine Approved for children over 12 years oldIn April, Stanford began testing the Pfizer vaccine. 2-year-old childpresent day Vaccine test for children March is from 6 months to 11 years old.

The COVID-19 vaccine has generally proven to be very safe among more than 300 million vaccinated Americans, but Pia Pannaraj, a specialist in lost infections in children’s hospitals. According to Dr. It is still important to test individually in the younger age group in Los Angeles.

“Since children are not small adults, vaccines that work for adults are unlikely to work for children,” said Panna Large, an associate professor of pediatrics at the hospital.

If the vaccine is approved for a younger age group, Pannarage said the majority of children need to be vaccinated.She said allergies to the components of the vaccine are one of the few indicators to receive injections. Told.

In general, children are less likely to get a coronavirus infection than adults, especially the elderly. However, some people become ill and need hospitalization or intensive care. Minority develops serious complications Not found in adults called multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, Essentially those systemic inflammation.

Not only does vaccination prevent serious complications, according to Pannarage, but vaccinated children can spread the virus to parents, grandparents, teachers and others who may be exacerbated. There is, Mr. Panna Large said.

It also helps bring children like Lucy back to normal.

“Children need to go back to school to play sports. In the summer, there are pool parties and sleep parties,” she said. Thing. “