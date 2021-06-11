Chinese researchers discover a new batch of coronavirus in bats





According to researchers, their findings in a single small area of ​​Yunnan province in southwestern China show how much coronavirus is in bats and how much can spread to humans.

Weifeng Shi et al. Of Shandong University collected samples from small forest-dwelling bats from May 2019 to November 2020.

“In total, we have assembled 24 new coronavirus genomes from different bat species, including four SARS-CoV-2-like coronaviruses,” the researchers wrote in the paper. A report published in the journal Cell.

One is genetically very similar to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that is causing the current pandemic, they said. A virus sample called RpYN06 taken from a horseshoe bat species called Rhinolophus pusillus. ..

They said this would be the closest strain to SARS-CoV-2, except for the genetic differences in the spike protein, which is a knob-like structure used by the virus to attach to cells. “In conjunction with the SARS-CoV-2 related virus collected from Thailand in June 2020, these results show that the virus closely related to SARS-CoV-2 continues to circulate in the bat population. It clearly shows that it can occur relatively frequently in the area of ​​the department, “they wrote. Researchers are trying to figure out where SARS-CoV-2 came from. Bats are likely to be the source of infection, but the virus may have infected the intermediary. The SARS virus, which occurred between 2002 and 2004, was traced to an animal called the civet. “Bats are a well-known reservoir. Hosts of various viruses It causes serious illness in humans and is associated with the outflow of Hendra virus, Marburg virus, Ebola virus, especially coronavirus. Aside from bats and humans, the coronavirus can infect a variety of livestock and wildlife, including pigs, cattle, mice, cats, dogs, chickens, deer and hedgehogs. “ Most of the samples were from horseshoe-shaped bats. In 2017, researchers who sampled a cave in Yunnan discovered a virus that was genetically very close to the SARS virus in horseshoe bats. Three of the samples in Thursday’s report were genetically close to SARS. “Our study highlights the amazing diversity of bat coronaviruses on a regional scale, including closely related species of both SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV,” they write. The bat species they sample are common in Southeast Asia, such as southwestern China, Vietnam, and Laos. There is some controversy about the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, but the World Health Organization reports that the most likely source of infection is animals, probably bats. People hunt and eat bats, but bats infect other animals, which are also hunted and eaten by humans. The virus can infect humans when handling or slaughtering animals.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos