



Advertising June is Alzheimer’s disease and brain awareness month. Now is the time to join the Alzheimer’s Association to raise awareness and take action. On June 20, 2021, people around the world will participate in the activities they have chosen for The Longest Day. The longest day is held on the brightest day (summer solstice) to combat the darkness of Alzheimer’s disease. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, Longest Day participants can “virtually” support their events through “home” and “social distance” activities (cycling, hiking, bridge play, knitting, etc.). The world fights the darkness of Alzheimer’s disease and raises key awareness and funding to promote the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Disease Association. My dad has had Alzheimer’s disease for over 10 years and my mother was a caregiver, so I attend The Longest Day every year. As a loving daughter, I had to make sure that both parents had the care they needed. My dad was a pillar of the community and did everything right. As an obstetrician and gynecologist, he brought the world to life. As a father, he gave my sister and me endless love. He was a handsome and affectionate husband. He exercised, lived a healthy lifestyle, and spent time helping underprivileged people. However, he could not be saved from Alzheimer’s disease. I need treatment. I need treatment. And until then, more help is needed for unpaid and devastated families caring for their loved ones. According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Numbers Report, More than 6 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, and more than 11 million family and friends provide care and support. In Florida alone, more than 580,000 people with Alzheimer’s disease live and more than 500,000 family and friends provide care. Join me in the fight against the darkness of Alzheimer’s disease.visit alz.org/thelongestday Sign up and select an activity. Connect with customers and grow your business click here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos