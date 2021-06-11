Health
Covid-19: Studies show that people on a plant-based diet or a fish diet may have a lower severity of the infection
- Dietary patterns based on plants and fish have significant health benefits, even in the case of Covid-19 infection.
- New studies suggest that such a diet may reduce the severity of Covid-19
- These findings are based on an online survey of front-line healthcare professionals in six countries.
A plant-based and pescatarian (fish-based) diet has become a new face in a healthy life, and according to the latest research, this lifestyle experiences serious Covid-19 when infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Reduce the chances of doing so.
Results are based on data from 6 countries BMJ Nutrition Prevention and Health..
“… Nutrition factors play an important role in both innate and adaptive immunity … A plant-based diet or a pescatarian diet is a healthy diet pattern and protection from serious Covid-19. May be considered for, “the author writes.
Respondents who ate a plant-based or plant-based and fish-based diet were each 73 more likely to experience moderate to severe Covid-19 infection than those who did not follow these dietary patterns. % And 59% lower. Found by a researcher.
The pescetarian diet is within the scope of a plant-based diet and contains a variety of seafood, limiting the intake of other meats, they said.
Survey content
The study is based on responses from an online survey of 2,884 front-line physicians and nurses in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States, facing widespread exposure to the coronavirus disease. The results showed a high probability. Covid infection.
The survey was conducted from July to September 2020. Participants were asked about their dietary patterns (via a 47-item dietary frequency questionnaire), personal background, medical history, meditation, lifestyle, and the severity of Covid infections they experienced.
Researchers have categorized diets into the following categories:
- Plant-based (more vegetables, legumes, nuts, less chicken, lean, processed meats)
- Pescetarian / plant-based (same as above, but with seafood)
- Low-carbohydrate, high-protein diet
Low-carbohydrate, high-protein diets have low defense
Approximately 568 respondents reported symptoms consistent with Covid infection or tested positive in the absence of symptoms.
Of the 568 cases, 138 medical staff reportedly experienced moderate to severe Covid disease. The remaining 430 respondents said they had a very mild to mild infection.
Symptoms of mild to moderate Covid include headache, fever or chills, cough, and sore throat, while severe symptoms include dyspnea, persistent chest pain or tightness, awakening or arousal. Difficult to maintain, or involves new confusion. Note Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Participants who ate a plant-based diet were compared to those who reported eating a low-carbohydrate, high-protein diet. The latter was found to be nearly four times more likely to be moderate to severely infected.
Researchers also investigated whether there was any association between diet type and the risk of coronavirus infection, or the length of the disease, but no association was found.
What are contained in plants and fish?
Plant-based diets are rich in nutrients, especially phytochemicals. by Harvard HealthResearchers also point to previous evidence that dietary fiber, vitamins A, C, E, folic acid, and minerals (iron, potassium, magnesium) were highest among those who ate a plant-based diet. did.
“Studies show that supplementing some of these nutrients, especially vitamins A, C, D, and E, reduces the risk of respiratory infections such as colds and pneumonia, and shortens the duration of these illnesses. Has been reported, “they write. ..
Similarly, fish are important sources of vitamin D and omega 3 fatty acids, both of which have anti-inflammatory properties, they added.
Based on their results, they concluded that “a healthy diet rich in nutritious foods may be considered for protection from serious Covid-19.”
According to the results of a survey commissioned by Knorr this year, the average plate in South Africa consists of 41% starch, most bread, 26% meat and most chicken. Consists of Business Insider SA report..
