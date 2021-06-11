COVID risk is “much worse” than avoiding AstraZeneca jabs, Chief Health Officer warns Western Australia

After the death of a 52-year-old woman in New South Wales, WA’s chief health officer acted to reaffirm to Western Australians over 50 that the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine is safe. Did.

Pfizer vaccine rolled to people aged 30-49 in Western Australia this week This upset people in their 50s and older who didn’t want to get an AstraZeneca jab.

This upset people in their 50s and older who didn’t want to get an AstraZeneca jab. But WA’s CHO says Pfizer is unlikely to be an option this year

According to Andy Robertson, about four in 1,000 people in Western Australia report side effects such as low-grade fever, headache, and arm pain in response to one of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“It’s pretty constant nationwide,” he told ABC Radio Perth.

The Treatment Supplies Administration said: A woman in NSW died of severe blood clots It was “probably related” to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Her death is believed to be the second vaccine-related death of the more than 3.6 million AstraZeneca vaccinations given in Australia.

“It’s a very rare risk,” said Dr. Robertson.

He admitted that given that the state has not experienced a serious epidemic, Western Australia did not clearly see the benefits of the vaccine, so it is understandable that people are concerned.

Health Minister Roger Cook of Western Australia was among those vaccinated with AstraZeneca last month. ( ABC News: James Carmody

However, he warned that COVID-19 could still be epidemic in Washington, and for people over the age of 50, the serious illness caused by the disease poses a far greater risk than vaccines.

“The illness is worse,” he said.

Dr. Robertson said it was only necessary to look at the current epidemic in Western Australia to see how rapidly the situation in Western Australia would change.

No Pfizer in their 50s or older this year

Some people over the age of 50 have expressed disappointment Pfizer is offered to people in Western Australia between the ages of 30 and 49., But not people over the age of 50 who like it.

Pfizer’s vaccine was made available to people aged 30 to 49 in Western Australia yesterday. ( ABC News: Eliza Rachon

The decision was based on national medical advice.

Dr. Robertson said people over the age of 50 would not have the opportunity to get another vaccine until at least the end of the year, and authorities would like as many people as possible to be vaccinated by then.

“There may be a real chance, but it won’t be until the end of the year,” he said.

“We also literally everyone [the age of] 16 or more. “

Authorities should vaccinate approximately 80% of Washington’s population before considering avoiding strict blockades or restrictions in the event of an epidemic.

Dr. Robertson said that for more than 50 cohorts, only people with very rare medical conditions, not AstraZeneca, are currently exempt from Pfizer jabs, including those with a history of blood clotting. I said I didn’t. ..

“They have nothing to do with it. It’s a very different syndrome,” he said.

He said the blood clots associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine were treatable and medical professionals learned very quickly how to manage the problem.

Dr. Robertson said Pfizer’s supply hopes to increase by September or October, but is still limited at this time.

Other federally evaluated vaccines include Moderna and Novavax.

Consumer advocates say we need better communication with older people in Western Australia

Health Consumer Council Secretary Pip Brennan said this week that the expansion of Pfizer in Western Australia between the ages of 30 and 49 has nervous some older people, and the government is for people over the age of 50. He said he needed to strengthen communication with him. He was forced to choose a vaccine.

She said some people in that age group felt discriminated against just because they were offered Pfizer.

Health advice states that the benefits of AstraZeneca for people over the age of 50 are more important than the risks associated with vaccination because of the risk of outbreaks.

But Brennan said it needed to be explained better.

“I think a lot of people are thinking,’Let’s see if Pfizer is in his 50s or older,'” she said.

“It’s a relationship [because] I think we really need to keep working. “

Vaccine decision is “wrong”: expert

Infectious disease expert Jonathan Carapettis said it was clearly a mistake that the federal government did not get more types of vaccines sooner.

“We didn’t try to get large doses of these different vaccines in the early stages. In retrospect, I think many of us were wrong at the time.”

“I think most people will accept it.”

Professor Carapettis said the communication strategy for the COVID-19 vaccine in Australia also needs to be changed.

He said countries such as New Zealand have much more interesting ads and Australia should follow suit.

What you need to know about coronavirus:

