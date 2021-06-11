Monkeypox: What is the tropical disease detected in the UK? What are its symptoms?





Two cases of rare diseases Monkeypox Infection was confirmed in North Wales this week, and both patients were admitted to an English hospital as a precautionary measure. Ah Public Health Wales (PHW) officials confirmed that two members of the same household were affected. First discovered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (then Zaire) in 1970, the disease was most commonly found near the rainforests of Central and West African countries, with the largest epidemic ever in Nigeria in 2017. It has occurred. Approximately 50 people were infected with the monkeypox virus in the United States in 2003, but cases are rare outside Africa. This is especially true for such scales. At that time, the African rodents imported from Ghana to the United States spread the disease, which is transmitted from animals to humans. Recommended Human-to-human transmission occurs through fluid and respiratory droplets. Travelers from Nigeria spread the disease to Israel, the United Kingdom and Singapore in 2018 and 2019. Presented by monkeypox virus Symptomatology Similar to smallpox, but a more potent disease, eradicated in 1980 by the promotion of global vaccination. The incubation period of monkeypox is 6 to 16 days, and infected people can suffer from fever, headache, back pain, and general fatigue. After the fever period, a rash appears on parts of the body such as the face, palms, and soles of the feet. This skin rash can form blisters, which can take weeks to disappear. Most cases of the virus do not cause serious illness, but deaths have been reported among patients in West Africa. For two cases in the UK, Richard Firth of the Wales Public Health Service (PHW) states that “confirmed cases of monkeypox are a rare event in the UK and the risk to the general public is very low.” .. “Monkeypox is a mild condition that heals spontaneously in most cases and has no long-term effects on human health. Most people recover within a few weeks,” he added. .. The name of the disease comes from the fact that it was first identified in monkeys in the late 1950s. However World Health Organization It is unclear which animal functions as the “natural reservoir” of the virus, he said. However, rodents are considered to be the most promising candidates.

