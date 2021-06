According to scientists, strenuous exercise increases the risk of motor neuron disease

MND is a condition that affects the brain and the ability of a person to move, speak, and even breathe. It is estimated that about 1 in 300 people develop motor neuron disease. Motor neuron disease is a disease that can dramatically reduce a person’s life. Scientist team University of Sheffield We analyzed data from the UK Biobank project, which included a detailed genetic sample of 500,000 people. They converted the data into experiments using a technique called Mendelian randomization and showed that DNA is more likely to become MND after strenuous exercise. read more Intense activity was defined as 15 to 30 minutes or more, 2-3 days a week. The study, published in the journal EBioMedicine, found that many genes known to increase the risk of motor neuron disease alter behavior in response to exercise. Studies have shown that people with the most common mutations associated with MND develop the disease at a younger age with strenuous exercise. “We have decisively told the BBC that exercise is a risk factor for motor neuron disease,” one of the researchers, Dr. Johnathan Cooper-Knock, told the BBC. Scientists encourage people to continue exercising, but they hope their findings lead to effective screening for those who may be at higher risk. “I don’t know who is at risk, and I’m not going to give any advice on who should or shouldn’t exercise,” Dr. Coopernock told broadcasters. “If everyone quits the exercise, it would be more harmful than profitable.” Professor Dame Pamela Shaw, director of the Institute of Neuroscience in Sheffield, said the study “something aimed at elucidating the link between high levels of physical activity and the development of MND in certain genetically-risk groups. “Method”. Exercise and MND have long been associated with an increasing number of athletes diagnosed with this condition. Athletes, including Doddy Weir, Rob Burrow And Stephen derby It is among those who have MND and have spoken openly about the disease. “We are delighted that our documentary has been nominated for the National Television Awards,” said Barrow. “Since I was diagnosed, I’ve always said that I want to use my voice to help people with motor neuron disease. There is no cure, so I’m determined to help a family like me. . “

