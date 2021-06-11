Explainer: The discussion of PCR vs. antigen testing is buzzing, but what exactly are you doing?

And the debate shakes. There seems to be an increasing gap between those who think that the Covid-19 antigen test accelerates their escape from lockdown and those who think it is too unreliable.

In his week, Professor Michael Mina of Harvard University said Tony Holohan’s view of the test was wrong.

Dr. Holohan states that they are cautious in their use and have an accuracy of only 50pc. As a result, people infected with the virus can mistakenly believe that they are harmless.

However, researchers at Harvard University said their purpose was to pick up the most infectious people and limit the spread of the virus.

This will prevent asymptomatic people from flying or attending concerts. Adoption at construction sites is increasing.

The idea is to pick up the person who has the virus and prevent it from infecting colleagues.

Health authorities here are calm and restrict the use of these tests.

However, as the country opens up, many argue that using more tests available will help us accelerate our exit from lockdown.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

This is the standard Covid-19 test used at the test center operated by HSE here. This is considered a gold standard test.

This includes collecting a cotton swab from above a person’s nose or behind the throat. The swabs are then sent to the laboratory where they are analyzed.

These are the most widely used tests today, but at that point you can only determine if a person is infected with Covid-19.

It is not shown if they had it and then recovered.

It is then tested to see if there is a viral genetic material called RNA. Results will be returned within 12 to 24 hours.

Antigen test

These are the types of tests that are currently available for purchase in some supermarkets. Unlike PCR tests, which detect the genetic material of a virus, antigen tests look for proteins that are specific to the virus.

They require swabs to be taken from the nose and are only used to determine if a person is currently infected.

This process is usually faster than a PCR test and results in just 15 minutes.

HSE states that these tests are less reliable than PCR tests.

They perform best in places where a person has a high viral load. The World Health Organization states that these tests require a sensitivity of 80% or higher and a specificity of 97% or higher.

HSE uses these tests for inpatients with Covid-19 symptoms, including those attending the emergency department.

Hospitals also use them during outbreaks of the virus. If you get good results at work or at home, you need to be self-quarantined.

Professor Mina told the Oireachtas Transport Commission this week that these tests are sufficient to detect people who may spread the virus.

He pointed out data suggesting the use of these tests before a large rally could prevent 90% to 95% of infections.

He said testing someone this way an hour before boarding the plane was more likely to prevent infection than getting a negative PCR result a few days ago.