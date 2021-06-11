Can the Covid-19 Vaccine Make People “Magnetic”? PIB Never Says | Latest News India





The government said the video doing a round on the Internet claiming that the Covid-19 vaccine could make people “magnetic” is unfounded and urged people to get vaccinated against coronavirus disease. I did. The video shows a vaccinated person sticking to his arm and is widely shared on social media, spreading rumors about vaccine safety. PIB Fact Check, the Fact Checking Division of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), makes the following claims: COVID-19 vaccine It is “unfounded”. “The vaccine cannot cause a magnetic reaction in the human body. The COVID-19 vaccine is completely safe and contains no metal-based components. It experiences mild side effects such as mild headache, pain and swelling at the injection site. Often, and mild fever after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, “he added.” Don’t be fooled by false information about the COVID-19 vaccine and get vaccinated. ” It was. The video reportedly claimed that a 71-year-old man in Nashik, Maharashtra, had an object stick to his arm after the second dose of the vaccine. In the now viral video, Irvind Sonner received a second jab. After that, you can see the coin and steel stuck to the arm. Read again | Centers, states intervene to dispel hesitation in rural vaccines Such videos of magnets sticking to places where people claim to have been vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine are available on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram in Kingdon, USA and UK. Some argue that some vaccines are magnetic, while others argue that they are evidence of a microchip targeting Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Experts say that people who have been vaccinated with Covid-19 cannot feel the magnetism at the injection site. Read again | Traders in the town of Odisha offer a 5% discount on groceries to fully vaccinated people They said that even if the Covid-19 vaccine contained metals, it would not cause a magnetic reaction. They also naturally “become a little magnetic” because humans contain trace amounts of iron. I have. ” According to Reuters, the amount of metal needed to attract magnets to the vaccine is much higher than what a small amount of vaccine might contain, “said a medical expert at the Meedan Health Desk. Professor Michael Coey of Trinity College Dublin, University of Dublin, makes claims about the Covid-19 vaccine “Complete nonsense”Coey told Reuters that it would take about 1 gram of iron metal to attract and support a permanent magnet at the injection site. “By the way, my wife got a second dose of Pfizer vaccine today and I got it more than two weeks ago. I made sure the magnets didn’t stick to my arms!” He wrote to Reuters. I did. The national vaccination effort first started on 16 January and is currently in the third phase. All eligible citizens can register to obtain the Covid-19 vaccine through the government’s Co-Win portal or the Aarogya Setu app. Digitally manage vaccination registration and vaccination.

