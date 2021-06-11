Covid-19 Vaccine: No Reservation for Cancer Survivors of Renal Failure

A Christchurch woman feels left behind in the dark after trying to arrange a vaccine for her immune-compromised husband.



Vaccine rollout For those who are at great risk of getting sick with Covid-19, which started in May.

However, some people have difficulty accessing the vaccine.

It raises concerns about the rapid depletion of Pzifer vaccine numbers before the next delivery is scheduled.

Ann Norris, who lives in Christchurch, is tasked with immunizing her 72-year-old husband, David.

His GP told him that if he was infected with Covid-19, he would die.

“He is immunocompromised as a cancer survivor … he caused heart failure as a side effect that occurred more than a year after chemotherapy. [During] When they were hospitalized in March, they really didn’t know what was going on, but ten days later they decided he was currently suffering from renal failure, “she said.

He was categorized in Group 3 of the government rollout that took place last month, but Anne Norriss said he felt stuck when trying to arrange a vaccine appointment for him.

Last week she called the Covid-19 hotlines across the country and the Covid-19 vaccination numbers in Christchurch.

Norris wanted to visit the GP on Tuesday and find out what he needed to get a GP.

“And the family doctor just raised his hand and said,’It has nothing to do with us. We can’t give it to you, we’re providing flu shots, and next door we’re doing for strangers. There is no pharmacy. Do it with us. Never ask again, “she said.

“So when I asked David about it, he didn’t have an answer to questions like” why not? ” “

Ralph LaSalle, Executive Leader for Canterbury DHB Covid-19, said DHB is sorry to hear Mrs. Norris’ experience and understands her concerns about her husband.

He said it would take months to vaccinate Canterbury Group 3 because there were more than 170,000 eligible people.

“When it’s time for someone to book an appointment, we’ll contact you directly about how to book it. This can be done by text, email, letter, or phone.

“Please be patient with Group 3 people who haven’t been contacted yet. It’s important to remember that our community doesn’t have Covid-19 and the government has enough vaccines. This will ultimately allow anyone over the age of 16 to be vaccinated. “

DHB recently advertised in all local newspapers on this and launched its own vaccination website, La Salle said.

However, Anne Norris said this wasn’t what the Covid-19 hotline or her husband’s family doctor told her to do, and she even told her to book in another area.

“It’s like you need to know or be someone to get hit on the shoulder for a vaccine. It’s not enough to get sick or weaken your immune system like a dog. I need to explain my husband better.

Dr. Brian Betty, Head of Health Care at the Royal New Zealand College of GP, has heard reports that qualified people are unaware of how to get the vaccine.

There seem to be two main reasons.

“First, there are variations in what different DHBs are doing with respect to the group of patients in turn 3 who access the vaccine, so there are some inconsistencies in what is there.”

The second reason was the supply of vaccines.

“Sufficient vaccines have arrived in the country, but with the large amount of vaccines currently in stock in July, the current supply of vaccines is in perfect agreement with the demand for patients to obtain the vaccines. Not, and patients are restricted in some areas. Access to the vaccine is available at this point until the vaccine becomes available in July, “he said.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that there are enough Pfizer vaccines to maintain more than 500,000 vaccinations over the next five weeks.

Supply needs to be carefully managed-Bloomfield

Ashley Bloomfield, Director of Health, said: Pfizer has confirmed that New Zealand will receive one million doses of vaccine in July.

“We also continue to supply vaccines weekly until June. Inventory will be tight for the next five weeks, but we have carefully planned to manage it well,” he said.

“Current bookings are unaffected. However, DHB may need to manage the rate of new bookings to ensure service is in line with current plans. So far, many. Is ahead of plan. “



The ministry has requested the DHB to receive invitations for people in Group 3 to be vaccinated by the end of July at the latest.

Vaccinations for people over 16 years old are scheduled to start at the end of July.

Dr. Bloomfield said Checkpoint DHBs in Nelson / Marlboro, Northland and Southern were above plan.

It was important that all DHBs vaccinated the priority group so that they could respect the appointments that had already taken place.

He said there is no risk of Pfizer running out before the arrival of one million doses the following month, as 189,000 doses are replenished weekly.

“We are not going to run out of Pfizer, because we are responsible for ensuring that we work with DHB to deliver according to their plans.

“It’s great that we were able to do it earlier than planned. Now we’re trying to achieve what every DHB is trying to achieve: 100% of the plan in the next five weeks.”

Invitations for vaccination will be received from the GP or DHB, and from mid-July, a national booking system will be available that he is confident that he will be able to reach his goals.

Some DHBs have not yet vaccinated rest home residents, so the Ministry of Health is demanding that they receive at least the first vaccination by the end of June, Dr. Bloomfield said.