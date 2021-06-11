Mark Thompson: How a 17-year-old HIV Diagnosis Helped His UK Change | Society

MHe was 17 years old when Ark Thompson was found to be infected with HIV. He was gay for only a year when a friend suggested testing himself. “I thought:” Yeah, why? I’m not going to be positive. ” I had to wait two weeks before. In fact, I was arranging to have lunch with a friend that day. Because I never thought I would be positive. “

Thompson says he will never forget the feelings of the day. As one of the UK’s leading HIV, AIDS, and queer black male health activists, sharing his own experience is associated with work. I will. “I felt complete and complete numbness,” he says. “I heard only white noise. I was walking around vaguely.”

By the time Thompson tested positive in November 1986, public awareness of HIV had increased, but the prognosis was poor and effective treatment was still 10 years away. “It was like a death sentence,” says Thompson. “I spent a lot of time thinking about what it means to die in the hospital. I chose a funeral song. I planned the most glamorous see-off I could. That was in my early twenties. How to deal with something like that. “

However, Thompson, 52, is still here. During his 25-year career in HIV prevention and sexual health as an activist and program manager, he has been at the forefront of significant changes in the treatment of HIV and AIDS. Became one of the founders in 2015. PrepstarThe organization that promoted the delivery of the life-changing drug PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) – dramatically reducing the potential for the spread of HIV – through the NHS. After years of campaigns by Thompson et al., PrEP became available for free in the United Kingdom in April 2020 (deployed at NHS in Scotland in July 2017 and in Wales in June 2020). Regular commissionings have been announced. For pilots, Northern Scotland will soon be able to use PrEP.)

He says this is a turning point, especially for gay men. “For nearly 40 years, many gay men have been afraid of HIV, preventing people from loving them freely,” he says. “I know a male PrEP user talking about being free from the fear of sex.”

I Meet Thompson at the Cooperative LGBTQ + Community Space in Brixton, South London. There he lives with Parson Russell Terrier Travis. Thompson proudly says that Rotimi Fani-Cayode, a Nigerian-British photographer known for his quest for race and sexuality before his death in AIDS in 1989, once lived in the building. In fact, many campaigns “plots” have taken place over the years.

His work as an activist began in 1992 and began going to a support center for HIV and AIDS patients at the nearby Landmark AIDS Center in Tals Hill. In the early days of his diagnosis, “I didn’t really like joining social support groups because I was always black, always the youngest, and most of the people weren’t feeling well.” Really felt lonely. “

However, the opportunity has come to hold a workshop on safer sex for black gay men. “This was a new concept at the time. How can we get people to use condoms properly? That’s why I jumped in. It was fun. And I told my own story and talked about diagnostics. I realized that by talking about how I came to terms with my sexuality, I gave people permission to talk about my sexuality as well. “

"We're still asking why blacks and browns aren't in good health," says Thompson, an activist for 30 years.

He joined Big Up in 1995, a group founded to address the deficiencies in HIV prevention services available to black gay men. At that time, the service was targeted at white gay men or the straight black community. “Neither was working for a black gay man, so we fell through the gap.” This is the area where he stayed for the simple reason that he needed to work.Despite the dramatic decline in HIV prevalence in recent years – a new diagnosis of gay and bisexual men in the UK 47% decrease between 2014 and 2019 – Black gay men are 15 times more likely to be infected with the virus worldwide.

“It was surprising to see the decline in HIV diagnosis rates in men over the past few years, but no similar decline was seen in non-native English and immigrant men. To the country, or to non-white men, “says Thompson.

“I’m fighting for the whole community, but I don’t apologize for putting a black gay man on top because we’re often at the bottom of the ladder,” he said. Says. “I’m convinced that the reaction would have been different if the AIDS epidemic had hit young white and straight people at the time. Government and health services would have acted more quickly.

“You can see the same with today’s CovidWe are still asking why blacks and browns are in poor health. “

Thompson was born and raised in Brixton. His father was a demolitionist and was instrumental in removing post-war debris from London, giving way to a vibrant new city. His mother was a conservation observer, dealing with juvenile delinquents in southern London.

“My activism was inspired by Martin Luther King, or Byyard LastinBut it wasn’t, “he says. “I was inspired by the ordinary people around me, my father, mother, grandparents, etc.” Both sets of Thompson’s grandparents emigrated from Jamaica to the United Kingdom. “That was a typical story,” he says. “My maternal grandfather came here in 1957 to pick up my mother. My paternal grandparents settled here and returned to Jamaica in the mid-1970s, but the children stayed here. did.

“I saw the brutality of the police, the brutality of the police, the unfair experience that my father and uncle faced as black women in the 1970s, and early on I felt that there was unfairness to blacks in this country,” he said. Says. “My dad was really proud and told me to stand upright and walk powerfully in this world. When I was a kid, I heard about them and realized my position in this country.”

HIV cannot be ended if we continue to reduce foreign aid

Thompson came out to his mother at the age of 15. The mother was “excellent”. “There is talk of black families not always accepting gay children,” he says. “My family accepted my sexuality and accepted my HIV.”

Overcoming homophobia and racism in London in the 1980s was more difficult. “I was out to my family, but not to the hairdresser,” he says. It helped me to meet other gay people locally. “I was lucky. Many gay men came out and I don’t know where to go, especially for blacks, because those spaces didn’t exist or were underground. . “

Going to a black queer clubnight like Vauxhall’s queer nation was a “political act,” he says. “We fell in love with those spaces and expressed ourselves. It became very important as the AIDS epidemic began to take root. The club helped us.”

The importance of salvation was vividly spoken this year by the Russell T. Davies drama. Is a sinDepicts the life of a group of friends, often too short, spent in London during the AIDS epidemic. The show, the most watched drama on Channel 4 to date, “is great for rekindling fashion conversations in our community,” says Thompson.

“It’s encouraging to think of young people who wanted to know a little more about their history, but we don’t want queer young people like us to worry about HIV.

"My family has embraced my sexuality. Too many gay men are coming out and I don't know where to go."

I know a young person who was recently diagnosed. They are as devastated as I was 35 years ago. The difference is that there are so many options for preventing HIV. [transmission]”

There is no cure for AIDS yet, but there are cures that help HIV-positive people live a healthy and long life. Antiretroviral therapy (ART) that suppresses the growth of the virusDid not arrive in the UK until 1997. Thompson began operations in 2001, 15 years after being diagnosed.

As an HIV-positive man, Thompson never takes PrEP, but it is an important part of his overall approach to prevent further infections. One is prEP and the other is U = U. The latter, “undetectable = non-transmissible,” refers to HIV-positive men who have very low viral load due to ART and are unable to transmit the virus through sex.

“When we started the PrEP conversation, it was very similar to the HIV conversation in the early 80’s. The phrase,” If you don’t want to get HIV, don’t have sex, “says” HIV infected. ” If you don’t want to, just put on a condom, “he says. “As a man who has already been diagnosed with HIV, I don’t necessarily have to spend energy promoting prEP. I was able to promote U = U,” he says. “But I think the two are holding hands because I want the negative and the positive to be safe and free.

“The fact that PrEP is available at sexual health clinics is great. It means that if you’re a gay man in the city, you can get it. Our challenge is still dangerous. The communities exposed to the world: women, black African communities, transgender people, “he says. “Not only do we need to raise awareness, we also need to place it where they can access. So how can PrEP be introduced to GP clinics and pharmacies? It only helps black African women. It’s not a thing. It’s accessible to everyone, including young gay men. “

The UN AIDS goal adopted in the UK is Zero new HIV infections by 2030“We’ve been successfully testing how to get out of it in this country, but the problem is that it’s a global pandemic, not a British pandemic. We continue to reduce foreign aid, We are not going to eradicate HIV, “he says.

Thompson says he hopes that in 35 years, “we will no longer talk about HIV.”So in 2016 438 children infected with HIV daily, This is an ambitious goal.

Still he continues. “HIV has opened my eyes a lot,” he says. “It gave me a career and introduced me to some of the most amazing and inspirational people in the world, but above all, no matter what life throws at us, we are all who we are. Taught me to be loved for.