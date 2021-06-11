The state is curtailing reports of Covid-19 data, but some experts say it’s premature





Two of the largest scalebacks took place this week, reducing to weekly updates in Florida and 2-3 weekly updates in Alabama, depending on the type of data.

Alabama’s reduced frequency of updates has steadily reduced daily infections, deaths, and hospitalizations, state health officer Dr. Karen Landers told CNN. It was.

“The change is small and not dramatic because there are no proper words,” she said. “It’s time to refocus our efforts.”

In fact, the average daily number of Covid-19 infections in Alabama has fallen by about 93% from its peak in January. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the state has reported an average of 321 cases per day and 12 deaths per day in the past week.

The average daily reported number of cases across the United States also fell by more than 90% from its peak in January to about 15,000 per day, returning to the level last seen in March 2020. Data from JHU, USA shows. Some experts believe that the transition from daily reports is too early. “As far as I know, we are still in a public health emergency as a country,” Lori Tremel Freeman, CEO of the National Association of County and Municipal Health Officials, told CNN on Wednesday. “It hasn’t been downgraded yet.” Beth Brauer, executive director of the Johns Hopkins University Civic Impact Center, says he was hoping for such an adjustment, but that’s happening. Faster and more aggressive She is more than expected. Johns Hopkins University Has become an important source of information throughout the pandemic, bringing various data feeds together in one centralized data hub. Blauer said she and her team are paying close attention to public releases and other updates from the state regarding Covid-19 data to control the quality and consistency of their data feeds. .. They noticed a subtle change in the fall and the state began to reduce weekend reports, but she said she was surprised at how strong that trend became. “If you don’t experience pandemic fatigue, you’re not human,” Brauer told CNN. “But I think it’s a bit premature.” Consistent daily data reports allow you to focus on subtle changes that can be overlooked if they are updated infrequently. “This gives us a better idea of ​​what’s going on. It helps public health officials better understand if it’s a temporary surge or if intervention is needed,” Brauer said. Told. Research on the effectiveness of vaccines is very promising, but certain individuals, such as immunocompromised individuals and infants who are not yet eligible for vaccination, are still at risk. Brauer said daily data reports provide important “backup” information that helps people and civil servants make decisions about the safety of engaging in a variety of social activities as well. Freeman of NACCHO agrees. “We need to figure out what herd immunity really is,” she said. At that point, there may be other indicators to reduce or consider data tracking, but “I’m not thinking about it now,” she said. Alabama has reduced the public report of Covid-19 data, but the main surveillance dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and the vaccination dashboard is updated on Tuesday and Thursday-the state is internal. We plan to continue the data. Daily reviews. “We will continue to monitor our data daily, and that will not change,” Landers said. “But there are ways to better leverage the talent of the team in terms of extensive processing and visualization for external use.” The general public relies on public data in an unprecedented way during a pandemic. In Maryland, an average of about 20,000 people accessed the state’s Covid-19 dashboard last month. A year ago, we had about 50,000 daily visitors, but in a month, one in ten citizens access the government’s data dashboard. “People look at their communities and decide what to do and how to do it every day,” Dr. Cliff Mitchell, director of environmental health at the Maryland Department of Health, told CNN. “We feel that (keeping our daily data public) is the best way to keep our states and communities informed about how things are going. I will. “ Maryland has been one of the countries with the lowest per capita new infection rates in the past week, according to JHU data. But unlike Alabama, Maryland doesn’t see it as a reason to shrink it, and it doesn’t have benchmarks in mind. “At this point, we are not discussing changes to the reporting pattern,” Mitchell said. For Johns Hopkins University Brauer, the benefits of regular, transparent data reporting by the public sector go far beyond the pandemic. “The state has spent 15-18 months building this infrastructure, building trust in a truly amazing way and establishing itself as a flagship of how information is shared with the general public. Did” “Ultimately, the question is what will happen to this new infrastructure and skill set. If you put this Genie back in the bottle, you will lose the ability to use them.” As a heinous crime.

Jacqueline Howard contributed to this report.

