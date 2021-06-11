Scientists Associate Vigorous Exercise with MND Risk in Some People | Medical Research





Regular strenuous exercise increases the risk of developing motor neuron disease (MND) in people who are genetically predisposed to motor neuron disease, researchers say. Scientist University of Sheffield A causal link between high-intensity physical activity and disability has already been found among people who are vulnerable to illness. They take this study as a major step in understanding the link between strenuous exercise, which can contribute to motor neuron damage in certain people, and neurodegenerative diseases that affect about 5,000 people in the United Kingdom. I think there is. “We have long suspected that exercise is a risk factor for MND, but so far we believe this link is controversial,” said Dr. Jonathan Cooperknock, a neurologist at Shefield. “This study found that frequent strenuous exercise increased the risk of MND in some people.” A lifetime risk of developing MND is about 1 in 400, but previous studies suggest that professional soccer players are six times more likely than the general population. In recent years, many well-known British sportsmen have shared their experiences with MND, including rugby league Rob Burrow, rugby union Dody Weir, and soccer player Stephen Darby. Sheffield’s researchers emphasize that the vast majority of people with strenuous exercise do not develop MND, and their next step is to develop tests to identify those at highest risk. Write in the diary EBioMedicineScientists explained how they analyzed data from the UK Biobank project, which holds detailed genetic and lifestyle information for 500,000 people. They found that people with genetic structures that are more likely to exercise vigorously are also more likely to develop MND. Although strenuous exercise alters the activity levels of many of the genes associated with this condition, people with mutations that make up 10% of MND get sick faster when they participate in regular high-intensity exercise. I got sick. Professor Dame Pamela Shaw, director of the Institute of Neuroscience in Sheffield, said: “The ultimate goal is to identify potential environmental risk factors that predispose to MND and to inform disease prevention and lifestyle choices.” MND, also known as muscular atrophic lateral sclerosis, affects nerves in the brain and spinal cord. As the disease progresses, the messages from the nerves are interrupted and eventually stop reaching the muscles, causing them to become stiff and wasted. The disease can dramatically impair the ability of people to move their limbs, talk, eat and breathe. About 10% of cases are inherited, but the rest are caused by complex interactions between genes and the environment.

