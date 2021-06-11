Connect with us

Health

Increasing prejudice against Pensacola and HIV-AIDS in northwestern Florida

Published

16 seconds ago

on

By


“HIV lives with me, not with HIV,” said Saul Villa Lobos.

Villa Lobos, a Venezuelan immigrant and case manager at Oasis Florida, an HIV testing center and care facility in Pensacola, still remembers the day she was diagnosed five years ago.

At midnight on August 2, 2016, he sat with his doctor at the IDET Clinic in Barquisimeto, where four imminent words of ruin were spoken before him.

By explaining that “the world will stop completely,” Villa Lobos knew from that moment that the entire course of his life was about to change. Talking to his family was horrifying, and the state of political corruption that existed in the Venezuelan government left no room for discussion about HIV / AIDS, despite proper dosing and treatment.

Case Manager Saul Villa Lobos will be on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at OASIS Florida, an HIV testing and resource center in downtown Pensacola. Five.

Sexually transmitted diseases:Pensacola ranked in the top 100 of US cities with the highest STD rates.

HIV is a virus that can lead to AIDS. AIDS is a late stage of HIV infection that occurs when the virus severely damages the body’s immune system.

The 40-year mark of the first report of the HIV pandemic and AIDS fell on June 5. Today, there are a variety of prophylactic options, including treatments, easily accessible tests, services, programs, and pre-exposure prophylaxis for PrEP.

HIV affects about 37 million people worldwide at the young age of 13, of which 22 million are being treated.

Villalobos learned to live, not just survive, as one of those statistics.

Peer navigator / test counselor Anthony Stowe (right) discusses work at Oasis Florida, an HIV testing and resource center in downtown Pensacola, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The first reported cases of Pansacola and AIDS declined on Saturday, June 5.

But Kurt Goodman, executive director of Oasis Florida, said the only problem that hasn’t changed in the last 40 years is that the numbers are steadily rising and falling. The stigma surrounding AIDS, especially Pensacola.

It drives people to avoid testing and treatment altogether. For years, clients have been hanging around the back door of OASIS to keep it out of sight, but once treated, they refuse to adjust their lives or take medications and hesitate. This is the “sad” and “embarrassing” reality of harsh pills. swallow.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: