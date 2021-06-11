Wales has made “great progress” with the Covid vaccine, but needs longer-term planning. ITV News Wales





The Welsh Audit Office states that Wales has made “great progress” in vaccination of the population. COVID-19 However, “a clear plan is needed now” for the task at hand. The Welsh Audit Office reports that Wales Coronavirus Vaccination Program “Has been offered at a considerable pace, with local, national and UK partners working to vaccinate a significant proportion of the Welsh population.” Also, while the vaccine milestone has been achieved, there are long-term plans to respond to the evolution of knowledge about viruses and vaccines and to consider ways to maintain a resilient vaccine workforce and good levels of dissemination within the community. I also found it necessary. The Welsh government Booster jab plan We also work with the NHS to ensure that no one is left behind. Overall vaccine intake in Wales is said to be “high”. Discovered by Welsh Audit Office Wales has the highest vaccination coverage of the four UK countries and some of the highest in the world... He also emphasized that while overall vaccine intake was high, there were concerns about reduced intake in some ethnic groups and underprivileged communities, and non-participation in reserved general reservations. However, he emphasized that vaccine supply is the “most important factor” influencing the deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine in Wales and is dependent on international supply. Due to limited inventories in Wales, expected supply disruptions “could have a serious impact” on the pace of deployment, he said. The Welsh government has stated that it will work with the NHS to ensure that no one is left behind. As of the end of May 2021, the Welsh Audit Office said: There were 3.3 million vaccinations in Wales.

Eighty-four percent of 2.52 million eligible adults received the first dose.

Of the 1.68 million people in the “risk” priority group, 66.1% received a second dose.

Only 0.4% of all vaccines are considered unsuitable for use.

The cost for 2020-21 was £ 29.4m, excluding the cost of relocated staff and vaccines. The Welsh Audit Office says more work is needed to keep up with the evolution of knowledge about viruses. Auditor Adrian Crompton said, “Wales has made great strides in the COVID-19 vaccination program. An important milestone for the priority group has been achieved and the program is now a significant part of the vaccinated population of Wales. It is progressing at the rate of. “This is a phenomenal achievement and a testament to the efforts and dedication of all individuals and organizations involved in the deployment of vaccines. “But the work isn’t over yet. Beyond existing milestones, key issues such as the resilience of the vaccine workforce, the evolution of knowledge about vaccine safety, the need for boosters, and the maintenance of good health. A long-term plan is needed that takes into account the intake rate-especially in groups that are hesitant to move vaccination forward. “ A spokesperson for the Government of Wales said, “We welcome this report admitting that Wales is at the forefront of vaccine adoption and thank the diligence and dedication of Wales’ excellent vaccine team for planning and implementing world-leading programs. .. “This week we have a longer-term plan on how to deploy the booster vaccine and how to continue to work with the NHS Wales so that no one is left behind.”

