What’s happening in brain cells affected by Alzheimer’s disease?





Credit: Unsplash / CC0 public domain

Alzheimer’s disease, which affects more than 50 million people, is the most common form of dementia and occurs primarily in people over the age of 65. Tau protein. Tau protein stabilizes intracellular tube-like structures (microtubules) involved in the transport of nutrients within nerve cells. Beta amyloid is a protein present in the body that is formed by cleavage of amyloid precursor protein (APP). APP is embedded in the cell membrane Nerve cell And it sticks out both inside and outside. It is typically cut once near the cell membrane. The inner part of the nerve cell is unstable and collapses. In patients with Alzheimer’s disease, two divisions occur, forming three parts. This new finding indicates that the inner part of nerve cells in patients with Alzheimer’s disease is more stable.It consists of only about 50 amino acid Under certain conditions Cell nucleus Along with other proteins such as FE65 and TIP60.this Protein complexAlso known as nuclear aggregates, it has the ability to manipulate gene expression in cells. “This suggests that aggregates are functioning in this area,” points out David Marks, lead author of RUB’s Cell Signaling group. More detailed analysis confirmed this evidence by finding proteins in the nuclear aggregates involved in DNA modification. Two more protein candidates in the cell “To better understand this mechanism, we look for other proteins that may be part of these aggregates and identify two more candidates involved in nuclear aggregates, the so-called tumor suppressor proteins P53 and PML. “We did,” explains David Marks. The research team found that nuclear aggregates formed from proteins APP-CT50, FE65, TIP60, and PML fuse with each other over time to produce larger nuclear aggregates. We have shown that we do this in experiments with living cells. In addition, they examined aged brain samples and nerve tissue self-generated from induced pluripotent stem cells. “These mini-brain, so-called Brain organoidReflects the embryo and developmental stages of the brain fairly accurately, “explains Thorsten Müller. The research team found that relatively young brain organoids had few nuclear aggregates, but were older. Nuclear aggregates were present in the patient’s brain samples, which means that the process is age-dependent, “says Muller. Stunning correlation In addition, researchers have shown that for these brain samples, APP-CT50 and FE65 can form part of the so-called PML body that naturally occurs in many cell nuclei. Further analysis of hippocampal brain slices in patients with Alzheimer’s disease found that there was a significant correlation between the reduced number of PML bodies in the nucleus of areas of high beta-amyloid plaque load. Identified. In particular, such regions mean that there is higher expression and processing of APP. This may suggest that the translocation of APP-CT50 and FE65 to the nucleus is part of AD pathology and affects the fusion of PML bodies there. Nanoparticles help untangle amyloid beta plaque in Alzheimer’s disease For more information:

David Marks et al., Amyloid precursor protein enhances promyelocytic leukemia nucleolus fusion in the high plaque-loaded human hippocampal region. Acta Neuropathologica Communications (2021). David Marks et al., Amyloid precursor protein enhances promyelocytic leukemia nucleolus fusion in the high plaque-loaded human hippocampal region.(2021). DOI: 10.1186 / s40478-021-01174-x Provided by

Ruhr University Bochum





Quote: What’s happening in brain cells affected by Alzheimer’s disease? (June 11, 2021) June 11, 2021 https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-brain-cells- Obtained from affected-alzheimer-disease.html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for private research or fair trade for research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos