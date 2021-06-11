Thousands likely to die if COVID-19 “escapes” in Victoria

Credit: Citrix / CC0 public domain



The new model developed by Burnet’s Lab emphasizes the need to maintain public health measures as a primary line of defense against COVID-19, even at high vaccination rates. Without public health measures, it is estimated that more than 4,800 Victorians could die within 12 months if the virus spreads or “escapes.”

Mathematical modeling of COVASIM also suggests that Australia is unlikely to achieve herd immunity at current levels. Vaccine hesitant High infectivity of new variants.

In summary, modeling shows that:

Vaccine resistance and the emergence of new COVID-19 variants mean that Australia is unlikely to achieve herd immunity

public health Initiatives are essential in controlling COVID-19, even in the vaccinated population.None Public health measuresThousands of Victorians will be hospitalized and killed if the first small outbreak is unchecked and spread throughout the community.

Australia needs to be higher vaccine Compensation to return to normal life.

Dr. Nick Scott, head of modeling at Burnet’s Lab, said public health measures such as blockades, social distances, wearing masks, and the use of QR codes need to be continued to prevent death.

“Without herd immunity, stopping the public health approach and spreading the virus is likely to infect most of the community,” Dr. Scott said.

“Vaccinated people are protected and may have mild or no symptoms. However, among unvaccinated people, perhaps up to 30% of the community has numerous hospitalizations and deaths, And many cases could be seen. Long COVID’. “

Modeling shows a scenario that predicts COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death one year after a new infection enters the community, even if people are vaccinated. You can change parameters related to vaccine efficacy, virus infectivity, vaccine coverage, and speed of vaccine deployment.

In one scenario created by Dr. Scott and his team, we assumed that the vaccine had a 50% protection against infection and a 93% protection against death in infected people. A virus that is 1.5 times more infectious than the virus that occurred in Victoria from June to November 2020. Eighty percent over the age of 60 and 70% under the age of 60 were eventually vaccinated.

“If the virus invades the community when vaccination rates reach 60% and is left unchecked, 4,885 people will die within a year in Victoria without public health measures in place. It turns out that there is a possibility, “says Dr. Scott. “If the vaccination rate reaches up to 95%, the death toll will be reduced to 1346.”

Modeling shows that the vaccine is 75% effective against infection and that using the same parameters in the scenario described, the number of deaths after one year can be less than 1000. Even if the vaccine is very effective.

Deputy Director and Leader of Burnet’s Lab Infection And public health expert Professor Margaret Herard AM said that modeling is a “worst case” scenario, the government decides not to intervene, and “runs the virus” even at moderate to high vaccination rates. It shows what happens if you decide to do so.

“The current COVID-19 strain is much more infectious than the original strain. Vaccine efficacy “It was effective against these variants, but seems to be less in many variants. This is more vaccination to reduce infections and severe infections,” said Professor Herard. This means that rates are needed. It may also be necessary to reintroduce public health measures and restrictions to control outbreaks. “

Professor Hellard has shown that 30% of Australians do not want to be vaccinated and that public health measures need to be maintained if the government wants to prevent the deaths of thousands of COVID-19s. It was.

“We encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. This model highlights how difficult it is to get back to normal life. Vaccination does not stop all epidemics, but epidemics occur. Reduce the chances of doing so and reduce the need for quarantine. Set limits and save lives. ”

For more information:

COVASIM is an agent-based COVID-19 model developed by Burnet’s Lab and Disease Modeling Institute in the United States. This provides more specific and accurate data to inform the government of its response to COVID-19. For more information, please visit burnet.edu.au/COVID-19.