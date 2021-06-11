New Mexico warns drug user wound botulism after several suspicious incidents





Health officials in New Mexico are investigating two suspected cases of botulinum toxin in residents who have been reported to have used injections. The state reported two past cases in January, stating that these cases were primarily associated with injections of black tar heroin and methamphetamine. On average, about 20 people in the United States are diagnosed with wound botulinum each year. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most patients report black tar heroin on the skin and muscle repellent, but its direct association with bacteria is unknown. According to the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH), the two new cases involve a 26-year-old woman in Rio Ariva County and a 40-year-old man in Bernarilo County. Botulinum is rare but can lead to serious illness and death. It is caused by toxins that attack the nerves of the body. According to the CDC, early symptoms include weakening of the muscles that control the eyes, face, mouth, and throat, which can spread to the neck, arms, torso, and legs. It can also affect the muscles involved in breathing and cause distress. HHS Announces $ 3 Billion to Address Pandemic Mental Health Issues and Substance Abuse Other symptoms that usually appear days after injection of a contaminated drug include diplopia, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, indistinct speech, dysphagia, tongue thickness, dry mouth, and even paralysis. there is. That will happen. According to the CDC, bacterial spores can invade the wound and produce toxins, leading to botulinum poisoning of the wound. Not only does it occur after the use of injections, but it has also been reported to people who have suffered trauma such as motorcycle accidents or surgery. The treatment requires antitoxins, which can prevent further harm, but the damage already inflicted cannot be undone, the CDC warns. Weeks in the hospital after treatment. It may take several months from. Click here to get the Fox News app “NMDOH recommends that all clinicians pay attention to cases of wound botulinum poisoning, especially drug users by injection. Suspicious cases should be reported to the Ministry of Health 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It may be necessary. It also warns the injecter of the poisoning of the wound caused by Clostridium botulinum, including signs and symptoms, and warns that immediate treatment is needed. ”

New Mexico warns drug user wound botulism after several suspicious incidents

Source link New Mexico warns drug user wound botulism after several suspicious incidents

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos