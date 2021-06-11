Obesity increases cardiovascular metabolic risk, even if it is a healthy metabolic marker







The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Helio People who are obese and have a healthy metabolic profile are at increased risk of heart failure and respiratory illness compared to non-obese adults, according to a study published in Diabetology.. Dr. Frederick Ho, A researcher at the Institute of Health and Welfare at the University of Glasgow, Scotland, said obese adults need to: Weight managementRegardless of the health markers of cardiac metabolism. Ho Researcher at the Institute of Health and Welfare, University of Glasgow, Scotland.

“Obesity is a condition that can lead to multiple serious illnesses, even in people with a normal metabolic profile,” Ho told Healio. “”Metabolic healthy obesity “ Is a misleading label and should be avoided. “ Ho and colleagues analyzed data from 381,363 participants at UK Biobank. Participants participated in the study if they had all the height, weight, blood pressure, and blood-based biomarker data, rather than underweight. BP, C-reactive protein, triacylglycerol, LDL cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, and HbA1c were six metabolic markers used to define metabolic health. Participants were considered metabolically healthy if they met health criteria at least four of the six biomarkers. The study population included a reference group of non-obese, metabolically healthy adults (n = 208,625), an obese, metabolically healthy group (n = 35,103), and a non-obese, metabolically unhealthy cohort (n =). 78,259), divided into a metabolically unhealthy cohort. Obese adults (n = 59,376). Metabolic healthy obesity increases risk After adjusting for socio-population and lifestyle factors, obese and metabolically healthy adults are at risk of developing diabetes (HR = 4.32; 95% CI, 3.83-4.89), atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (HR = 1.18). 95% CI, 1.1-1.27), myocardial infarction (HR = 1.23; 95% CI, 1.11-1.37), stroke (HR = 1.1; 95% CI, 1.01-1.21), heart failure (HR = 1.76; 95% CI) , 1.621-1.9). Comparison of respiratory disease (HR = 1.28; 95% CI, 1.24-1.33) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (HR = 1.19; 95% CI, 1.11-1.28) with non-obese, metabolically healthy individuals. The metabolically healthy obesity group also had a higher all-cause mortality rate than the non-obese, metabolically healthy cohort (HR = 1.22; 95% CI, 1.14-1.31). Compared to non-obese participants, regardless of metabolic health, obese adults with healthy metabolism had diabetes (HR = 2.06; 95% CI, 1.77-2.4), heart failure (HR = 1.6; 95%). There was an increased risk of CI, 1.45-1.75)) and respiratory illness (HR = 1.2; 95% CI, 1.16-1.25). The risk of all-cause mortality (HR = 1.12, 95% CI, 1.04-1.21) and heart failure mortality (HR = 1.44, 95% CI, 1.09-1.89) is also slightly increased in the metabolically healthy obese group. did. “Unlike other clinical outcomes, people with metabolically healthy obesity were at even higher risk. [for heart failure and respiratory disease] “Compared to people with normal weight and an unhealthy metabolic profile,” Ho said. “This reinforces that the negative effects of obesity are multidimensional and exceed normal metabolic health markers. ” Risks associated with metabolic profile migration The researchers also analyzed data from a subgroup of 8,521 participants who completed a reassessment of their metabolic status after a median follow-up of 4.4 years. Half of the subgroup participants who were metabolically healthy obesity at baseline remained in that group at follow-up, 20% were non-obese and more than 25% moved to the metabolically unhealthy obese group. .. Participants who transitioned from metabolically healthy obesity to metabolically unhealthy obesity were at increased risk of atherosclerosis compared to non-obese people who were metabolically unhealthy at baseline and follow-up. (HR = 2.46; 95% CI, 1.12-5.41). Mortality rate (HR = 3.07; 95% CI, 1.44-6.56). No association was found in those who remained in the metabolically healthy obese group at follow-up. “The clinical picture of obese patients is diverse,” says Ho. “The label for metabolically healthy obesity is useless, but future research can explore ways to use metabolism and other health markers to support clinical management.” For more information: Frederick Ho, Doctor, Can be reached with [email protected]..

