“Bad fat” suppresses killer T cells from attacking cancer –ScienceDaily





For cancer to grow and spread, detection by immune cells, especially special “killer” T cells, must be avoided. Salk researchers, led by Professor Susan Kaech, have discovered that the internal environment of tumors (the microenvironment of tumors) is rich in oxidized fat molecules. In a vicious circle, these energy-hungry T cells raise levels of the cell fat transporter CD36. This level, unfortunately, saturates with more oxidized fat and further suppresses antitumor function.

Discover, publish online Immunity June 7, 2021, proposes a new pathway to protect the immune system’s ability to fight cancer by reducing lipid oxidative damage in killer T cells. Identifying these factors that cause immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment may lead to the development of new immunotherapies for cancer. “Although we know that tumors are a metabolically hostile environment for healthy cells, it is often difficult to understand which metabolic processes change and how they suppress immune cell function. It is an important area of ​​attention in cancer research. ”Salk Director of the NOMIS Center for Immunobiology and Microbial Pathogenesis. “Our findings reveal a new mode of immunosuppression in tumors, including the import of oxidized fat (also known as lipid) into T cells via the cell fat transporter CD36. The fast-growing field of cancer immunometabolism is studying how immune cell metabolism is reprogrammed within tumors and driven by changes in nutrient availability. Scientists know that tumors accumulate fat, and that such accumulation is associated with immune dysfunction, but the details of that relationship are unclear. In collaboration with Joseph Witztam’s lab at the University of California, San Diego and Antonio Pinto at the Soak Mass Spectrometry Core Facility, the team found that tumors are commonly found in several classes of lipids, especially oxidized low-density lipoproteins. It has been established that it contains a large amount of oxidized lipids. (LDLs), generally considered “bad” fat. Next, they observed how killer T cells respond to oxidized LDL in the tumor, and the killer T cells increased surface CD36 and ingested large amounts of oxidized lipids to enter the tumor microenvironment. I found it to adapt. In collaboration with Brinda Emu’s lab at Yale University, they found that this process catalyzed, promoting even greater amounts of lipid oxidation inside killer T cells and ultimately suppressing their defenses. did. The team then used a variety of methods to investigate how CD36 impairs killer T cell function. They created a mouse model lacking CD36 on T cells and used antibodies to block CD36. They promote T cell dysfunction in tumors by increasing the uptake of lipid oxides by CD36, which causes greater lipid oxidation and damage in T cells, resulting in activation of the stress-responsive protein p38. It was confirmed to be caused. “We found that when T cells were“ stressed ”by oxidized lipids, their antitumor function stopped,” said Shihao Xu, a postdoctoral fellow and lead author of the treatise. The team also reduced lipid oxidation through immunotherapy by blocking CD36 with antibody therapy or overexpressing glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4, an important molecule that removes intracellular oxidized lipids) in tumors. We have found new therapeutic opportunities to restore the function of killer T cells. Importantly, lipid oxidation does not occur solely on T cells. It also occurs in tumor cells, and too much can cause cell death. In fact, cancer studies are actively raising lipid oxidation in tumor cells to lethal levels, but Ketch and her team warn. “Now that this vulnerability of T cells to lipid oxidative stress has been revealed, we may need to find a more selective approach to induce lipid oxidation in tumor cells rather than T cells,” NOMIS said. Chair Kaech said: Soak. Otherwise, it may destroy antitumor T cells in the process. Our research shows some interesting possibilities for how to do this. “

Story source: material Provided by Salk Institute.. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

